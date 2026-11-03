Bad Kyrie Irving News Sees New Miami Heat Point Guard Target

Many NBA pundits named the Miami Heat as a top team to look at Kyrie Irving if he hit the trade block. However, it appears that the Dallas Mavericks don’t want to trade Irving after a strong start to the regular season. Dallas views the duo of Cooper Flagg and Kyrie working ideally together to avoid forcing the veteran out via shopping him at the trade deadline.

Veteran Dejounte Murray stands out as one of the few point guards clearly on the trade market. Shamit Dua recently revealed the following news about Murray’s future. “Many around the league believe the Pelicans and Murray would like to work together to find a better situation for the veteran guard,” Dua revealed.

The New Orleans Pelicans have no reason to keep Murray after another slow start and the team prioritizing a handful of players over him. Murray has dealt with injuries in recent years to impact his value around the league. It wasn’t that long ago that Murray was respected among the best two-way guards in the NBA.

However, Miami will have to think hard about whether they view Murray as someone who raises their ceiling. The new roster built around Giannis Antetokounmpo clearly lacks another facilitator. Limited assets can only see them making one big move before getting stuck with the roster moving forward.

Miami Heat Trade Package For Dejounte Murray

One positive for Murray is that the Heat can easily put together a trade package there. Andrew Wiggins’ contract makes the most sense, unless the Pelicans want a plethora of cheaper players for their own flexibility.

Wiggins and other expendable pieces would be involved in the trade package. New Orleans could want Davion Mitchell to bring back a point guard of their own. However, the Pelicans already have young prospect Jeremiah Fears on the roster to fill that role.

Miami would easily be able to acquire Murray, but they must believe he’s that much better than Mitchell to upgrade the position. A new guard is needed to at least split the minutes with Mitchell for the Heat. Someone must set up the big man duo of Giannis and Bam Adebayo with easy baskets for the offense to thrive.

Miami Could Wait Out Kyrie Irving

Dallas has a stance now of not listening to opposing team’s trade offers for Irving, but things can change fast. Flagg makes the timetable younger, especially since the team already moved on from Anthony Davis.

The infamous trade of sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers broke the fan base’s collective hearts. Flagg and Irving give that same fan base a dynamic duo to make it harder to just trade the veteran for assets without factoring in the context.

Murray could be argued as too flawed to take the gamble on a Pelicans trade. In this case, Miami is most suited to wait out Irving and other veteran point guards on lesser teams. A better name could be made available at this year’s deadline. The Heat could also just trust Mitchell and make a bigger decision next offseason.