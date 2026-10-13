LeBron James Praises Heat Lineup Months After Spurning Miami

The Miami Heat were one of several teams in the running to sign LeBron James in the offseason. Once he decided to leave Los Angeles, Miami was considered one of the favorites to sign him. Instead, he chose the Philadelphia 76ers.

James decided not to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. However, he still really likes what the Heat have done with the lineup. Just months after spurning Miami, he is now praising the lineup that the team has put together.

LeBron James Thinks the Heat Will be ‘Damn Good’

While talking about the Heat on Mind the Game, James gave a glowing opinion on what kind of team they will be this season.

“I think defensively they’re going to be damn good. You look at Wiggins, Bam, Giannis, Davion Mitchell, guys they kind of hang their hats on. They’re going to be damn good. You have Spo there. He knows how to put the pieces in position, in the right place…That’s a very exciting team. We’ll l just see how it comes together, which I think it will.”

James seems to like how they built their team on the defensive end. Last year, Miami was 14th in the league defensively. With how Pat Riley put together this team, they are looking to be a top-5 team on that end. Perhaps that’s why James didn’t decide to sign with the team.

At this stage of his career, James is not the same defensive player he once was. He is no longer the feared wing defender who can defend every position on the court. However, he is still able to gear up for a few plays every game, and he likes to save his best for the postseason.

Miami still has players who can switch and defend every position in Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. Their biggest issue is the lack of playmakers in the backcourt. James would have helped in that regard, as he is one of the smartest players to ever play the game.

The Heat Look Connected Early on

In the two preseason games that Miami has played with its starters, they have looked very connected. The team has looked good with the new-look starting lineup that they have put out. Antetokounmpo scored 18 points in both of the games that he played.

James is adjusting to his new team in Philadelphia, and they are going to be a scary team to face. The Heat play the Sixers for the first time on November 25, and that game will be in Philly. James wants to prove that he made the right decision by choosing the 76ers, and he will be playing hard in that game.

Miami has not made the second round of the playoffs since the 2022-23 season, when they made the NBA Finals with Jimmy Butler on the roster. They are looking to change that this season.