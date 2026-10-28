Two New Guards On Trade Block Could Help Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have had arguably the worst start to the NBA season with an 0-4 record. Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo last summer was meant to make them contenders for the NBA Championship. Unfortunately, the new roster has failed to form chemistry and look sluggish. Guard play has been the biggest flaw with Davion Mitchell and Klay Thompson starting.

Two new reports could see Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray on the trade block for the New Orleans Pelicans. Shamit Dua reported the following details about each player:

“Many around the league believe the New Orleans Pelicans and Murray would like to work together to find a better situation for the veteran guard. Sources say Jordan Poole has told the Pelicans he would be open to opportunities elsewhere. His preference raises a broader question about how many of the team’s veterans see their long-term future in New Orleans.”

Both guards could help the Heat since they need any help possible. Mitchell has struggled to be an ideal starting point guard. Sharp shooters Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr have yet to find their groove. Most pundits believe a better point guard who can share the offensive duties with Giannis is the biggest boost they can get. Poole and Murray are affordable options that could be realistically acquired this season.

Miami Heat Trade Packages For Poole & Murray

The biggest issue for the Heat in a trade for either player is the financial commitment. Murray and Poole both currently make over $30 million per season from previous team contracts. The Golden State Warriors extended Poole and traded him before that contract cycle fully started.

Murray signed his extension with the Atlanta Hawks after they acquired him from the San Antonio Spurs to make them better contenders. Neither deal worked out, and both guards are now struggling on the Pelicans roster to remain relevant.

Miami would have to likely send Andrew Wiggins in either trade to make the salaries match, unless they want to get creative with multiple players. Wiggins can be argued as a better play to both options, but he can’t play the guard position where they badly need another creator on offense.

Miami Heat Likely Holding Out For Bigger Star

The Heat will go after a point guard at some point if Mitchell fails to improve into the role he currently holds. Kyrie Irving has been named as the biggest potential trade target since he’s a legendary name on a bad team.

The Dallas Mavericks will likely look to move Irving if they don’t have a shot at the playoffs by the time the trade deadline approaches. Wiggins and young prospects would be more on the table in a trade for a bigger name here.

The Portland Trail Blazers having a cheap owner could see them trading one of their point guards. Ja Morant and Jrue Holiday would be better upgrades than either Pelicans’ option. Expect the Heat to be active on the market and go after any guards that are affordable in their price and trade asset ranges.