Anthony Edwards fires back at Drake in PrizePicks sneaker ad

Anthony Edwards has answered Drake’s Nike commercial with a sneaker response of his own, using a new PrizePicks campaign to introduce both a purple AE3 colorway and a multiyear endorsement agreement.

Drake’s ad claimed that just “four kids in Minnesota” wanted Edwards’ shoes, Sneakernews reports. The PrizePicks commercial responds by sending Edwards’ crew to Minnesota with adidas sneakers, where a much larger crowd awaits their arrival.

The campaign also introduces Edwards as PrizePicks’ first NBA star ambassador. According to the company’s announcement, the former top draft selection and four-time All-Star will appear prominently in advertising and content across social platforms.

“Teaming up with PrizePicks feels like an Atlanta homecoming, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the squad,” Edwards said in the announcement. “The ‘Run Your Game’ energy is what I’m all about and I can’t wait for people to see everything we’re cooking up together.”

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Anthony Edwards’ PrizePicks ad responds to Drake’s sneaker jab

The commercial begins with Edwards’ entourage removing a wooden shipping crate from a truck. Its label reads, “Fragile: Return To Toronto,” before the group swaps it for a purple box carrying adidas branding.

That exchange references Drake’s earlier commercial and replaces its Nike KD 19 focus with Edwards’ AE3. The response then shifts from the shipment to the people waiting for the sneakers.

When the crew reaches Minnesota, the crowd provides the answer to Drake’s claim about four interested customers. Fans gather for the purple shoes, giving the campaign a visual rebuttal without requiring Edwards to repeat Drake’s line.

The commercial comes from PrizePicks rather than adidas. The company also gave its users early access to the purple AE3 colorway through its app.

The response continues the approach Edwards and adidas have taken in promoting his signature footwear. Their previous campaigns have targeted prominent signature athletes, including LeBron James and Luka Doncic, across competing brands.

This time, the sneaker exchange also serves as the introduction to a separate business relationship. The purple AE3s provide the campaign’s central prop, while PrizePicks uses the commercial to launch its agreement with Edwards.

PrizePicks deal includes Druski campaigns and Edwards’ media company

The partnership also pairs Edwards with Druski for future advertising and other content, ClutchPoints reports. PrizePicks recently extended its agreement with the comedian, bringing two Atlanta natives together through the company, which also operates from Atlanta.

PrizePicks will work with Three Fifths Media, the production company Edwards established alongside Justin Holland. Holland, who helped found AE5 Enterprises, will advise PrizePicks on the agreement.

Their initial project involves the satirical Believe That Awards. PrizePicks will sponsor the event and offer a free game with opportunities to win cash and autographed AE3 sneakers.

The company will also support workplace development initiatives through Edwards’ nonprofit, Don’t Follow the Wave.

Joey Molko, PrizePicks’ senior vice president of partnerships, identified Edwards’ personality and rapport with fans as reasons for the collaboration.

“Anthony has a unique ability to command the spotlight, but what makes him truly special is his authenticity and the way he connects with fans,” Molko said.