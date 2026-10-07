LeBron James Calls Out ‘Lies’ About Joel Embiid After Sixers Report

LeBron James is pushing back on a report involving Philadelphia 76ers teammate Joel Embiid.

During the Sixers’ preseason opener against the New York Knicks, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen said he had been told that Embiid recently arrived a couple of minutes late to a Philadelphia practice — and that James called him out for it.

The account quickly made the rounds on social media, but James disputed it himself on October 6.

Sharing a Complex Sports post about the report to his Instagram Story, James wrote: “He ain’t been late so stop the lies.”

That creates a direct conflict between what Breen relayed during the broadcast and what James, who was actually present around the Sixers during training camp, is now saying publicly.

Breen had said during Philadelphia’s preseason game that he heard Sixers personnel were already impressed with James’ presence.

“They’re raving about how he’s been so far,” Breen said before recounting what he had been told about Embiid. Breen said Embiid walked onto the court “a couple of minutes late” and James subsequently “let him hear it.”

James’ response suggests at least part of that account was inaccurate.

Was Joel Embiid Late to Sixers Practice?

Based on James’ public response, he says no.

It is important to distinguish between the original report and what has actually been confirmed.

Breen did not say he personally witnessed Embiid arrive late. He explicitly characterized the information as something somebody told him before the game.

James has now gone on the record — albeit through an Instagram Story — saying Embiid “ain’t been late.”

Neither the Sixers nor Embiid had publicly clarified the situation as of October 6.

The story generated added attention because Embiid has faced questions about punctuality before.

ESPN reported in November 2024 that Tyrese Maxey challenged Embiid during a team meeting to be on time for team activities. Sources told ESPN that Maxey said Embiid had been late “for everything” and explained how it affected other players and coaches.

That history made Breen’s account particularly notable, but James’ emphatic denial complicates any suggestion that the same issue has resurfaced this season.

LeBron James Has Already Preached Accountability With Sixers

What does not appear to be in dispute is the leadership role James is taking with his new team.

The 41-year-old is entering his first season with Philadelphia after joining a roster that already featured Embiid and Tyrese Maxey while also adding Jaylen Brown.

James has repeatedly emphasized sacrifice and accountability as the Sixers attempt to mesh their star-heavy roster.

His work habits have also made an early impression.

VJ Edgecombe told ESPN that James was already in the facility before everyone else when the young guard arrived for practice.

James also participated alongside Embiid, Maxey, Brown and Edgecombe during Philadelphia’s open scrimmage on October 3, giving fans their first look at the revamped group together.

The Sixers then opened their preseason with a 120-97 victory over the Knicks on October 5 despite James, Embiid and Maxey sitting out.

With championship expectations surrounding Philadelphia, James could very well become one of the loudest accountability voices in the locker room.

But according to James himself, Embiid being late to practice is not an example of it.