LaMelo Ball’s Fashion Brand Agrees to Major Deal With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling is partnering with one of the NBA’s most electrifying stars to elevate its upcoming merchandise line.

During the Bound For Glory broadcast, TNA commentator Tom Hannifan announced that the promotion has partnered with LaMelo Ball’s lifestyle fashion brand, LaFrance.

“TNA Wrestling is so proud to welcome LaFrance, the premium lifestyle brand of NBA superstar LaMelo Ball, as our new official apparel partner,” Hannifan said.

Hannifan announced that TNA referees will wear LaFrance apparel instead of the generic black-and-white striped shirt. Plus, TNA stars and fans can soon purchase TNA-themed LaFrance apparel.

TNA fans got a first look at the new referee LaFrance uniform at Bound For Glory. The blue shirt features a white collar and the TNA and LaFrance logos displayed on the front.

TNA Partners With Minnesota Timberwolves Star

LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is one of the NBA’s most exciting players.

The skilled point guard frequently dishes out highlight-worthy passes and shows off his impressive range with one-legged jumpers and half-court three-pointers.

Off the court, the California-born guard is equally as flashy.

Ball often showcases his insane car collection, featuring a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, McLaren 750S Spider, Lamborghini Urus and Tesla Cybertruck, among others.

Ball is also known for his unique fashion sense.

In 2020, the NBA star launched his lifestyle fashion brand LaFrance. In addition to becoming an official TNA Wrestling partner, LaFrance will soon release a Stranger Things-themed collaboration with PUMA.

The upcoming collection includes the Stranger Things x PUMA MB.06, LaFrancé, and LaFrance RNR, with each pair featuring different elements from the Netflix series’ supernatural world.

Leon Slater Makes History at Bound For Glory

TNA Wrestling’s LaFrance partnership announcement was not the only exciting news at Bound For Glory.

Leon Slater cemented himself as the youngest World Champion in TNA history by defeating Nic Nemeth in the main event of Bound For Glory.

The 22-year-old high-flyer is the youngest wrestler to hold World Championship gold in TNA, WWE or AEW.

After the historic win, Slater said he was “grateful” for the support he’s received along the way to achieving his dream of becoming a World Champion.

“I’m a big believer in manifestation and self-confidence and all of that jazz. I always saw myself with something like this,” Slater said while holding the TNA World Championship. “People have asked me if I’m nervous or if I’m worried. I say no. I feel like everything is happening how it’s supposed to.

“I’m just so grateful. I’m grateful for the people God put me around,” he continued. “Grateful for the environment God put me in.”

The TNA star concluded, “I could not be prouder to represent Total Nonstop Action!”

Slater is now the youngest X-Division Champion and World Champion in TNA history.

Slater is expected to appear on the next episode of TNA iMPACT! on Tuesday, Oct. 13, following his historic performance.

The episode will also mark the first time TNA referees don the LaFrance threads on TNA iMPACT!