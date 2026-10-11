WWE Universe Reacts to Je’Von Evans’ 20-Foot Freefall Through Ambulance

Carnage was in ample supply during the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match on Saturday in New Orleans.

Bron Breakker simultaneously speared CM Punk and Kevin Owens through the ringside barricade, Penta executed a Mexican Destroyer on a ladder, and Lil Yachty was hit with a stunner following an unsuccessful climb up the ladder.

In pursuit of the prized Money in the Bank briefcase, every participant risked life and limb in the main event match.

Perhaps nobody suffered a higher physical toll than Je’Von Evans, though.

Evans, the youngest Money in the Bank participant in WWE history, was stretchered backstage and loaded onto an ambulance truck after being struck with a devastating Spear from Bron Breakker.

Roughly ten minutes later, the 22-year-old high-flyer made a shocking return, driving the ambulance down the ramp and parking it at ringside.

Despite his severely damaged ribs, Evans put on a gutsy performance in the second half of the match.

He briefly wiped out Trick Williams and Penta before climbing up for the briefcase.

Reaching the ladder’s summit ultimately led to his downfall, as Breakker tipped it over, launching Evans through the roof of the ringside ambulance truck.

WWE Universe Reacts to Insane Ambulance Spot

WWE fans have seen some crazy things through the years. Jeff Hardy jumped off a billboard, Undertaker tossed Mankind off the Hell in a Cell and through a table, and Edge once speared a man through a flaming table.

Although it likely came at the expense of a few broken ribs, Je’Von Evans delivered another unforgettable moment at Money in the Bank.

His crash landing through the ambulance has sent the internet into a frenzy, leaving the WWE Universe stunned.

“Well, at least paramedics don’t have to waste time getting him wheeled in the ambulance and taken to the hospital. He has been fast-tracked inside,” one fan joked.

“As soon as I saw that massive ladder I knew they were about to pull some bat sh*t crazy stunt,” another commented.

One Instagram user wrote: “As Jim Ross would famously say in 1998: ‘AS GOD AS MAY WITNESS, HE IS BROKEN IN HALF!'”

“Je’Von Evans died for our entertainment,” a fan joked.

“Holy smokes,” another replied.

“This man just died,” a fan said of Evans.

“Bro Je’Von about to wake up in the morning and not be able to move,” someone commented.

“ONE OF THE MOST INSANE SPOTS IN WWE HISTORY,” an Instagram user commented.

Penta Wins Money in the Bank

Bron Breakker dominated the field for the majority of the contest, but Penta ultimately prevailed in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The former Intercontinental Champion is now in prime position to secure his first World Championship.

He could pursue a rematch with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns after their five-star bout in Mexico City.

Or, he could challenge current WWE Undisputed Champion Sami Zayn.

Either way, it will be interesting to see the fearless luchador competing for a world title.