Tyler Herro Tried Pulling Down Anthony Edwards’ Shorts On Defense

A preseason game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves saw Tyler Herro getting criticized for a cheap defensive play. NBA cameras caught Herro pulling at the shorts of Anthony Edwards to slow him down defensively. The logic sees a weak defender Herro trying anything possible to stop Edwards from getting the offensive advantage. Edwards is one of the best scorers in the league to warrant Herro using cheap tricks to stay afloat.

Herro has received a lot of criticism in recent months after the big trade of Milwaukee sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. A trade package of Herro and a few other talented players showed the Heat finally giving up on Herro. Social media comments and various insults exchanged made Herro’s exit bigger news.

Moments like this only put Herro back into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Herro is actually lucky that Edwards’ shorts did not fall lower to make this a more memorable moment. Officials also could have called a technical foul, making Herro look even more foolish in his first game representing Milwaukee. Edwards laughed it off and appeared happy just getting to play with new All-Star teammate LaMelo Ball for the first time.

Why Tyler Herro Is Getting Criticized Lately

This is just the latest of the various controversial things involving Herro. One of the first things Herro did after getting traded was insult his former team on social media. Bam Adebayo was criticized by Herro, despite the two having many great moments together before the trade.

Summer league gave us the memorable story of Adebayo and Herro getting in a physical confrontation over it. Most NBA fans mocked Herro over this due to being responsible for the drama and allegedly getting the worst of the exchange.

Herro will have a lot of pressure on him this season after talking a bit too much and having a great role leading the offense. Milwaukee is Herro’s home team to make that a good place to have a fresh start. Players like Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner are his best teammates to see Herro responsible for the team’s lead scoring efforts.

Why Anthony Edwards Didn’t Get Upset With Herro

Edwards seemed to find the situation funny since Herro didn’t succeed in pulling his shorts down. Other NBA superstars like Luka Doncic or LeBron James take offense to this because defenders often target the league’s top stars with unethical tactics.

The personality of Edwards sees him often finding it funny when opposing players are trying to get in his head. Edwards will get active if he’s the one on the attack, like when he talked trash to Kevin Durant after destroying him offensively in a playoff game.

Herro will have to worry more about Edwards scoring on him and putting up a big statistical night next game. The incident is a non-story for some preseason antics, but it does give fans more reason to mock Herro entering the season. Herro must step up this season or risk becoming a joke around the league