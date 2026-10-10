Jordan Poole Is Giving the Pelicans a Problem They Need to Solve

The New Orleans Pelicans may have a Jordan Poole problem, but it is a much better problem than the one they faced a few months ago. After a disappointing first season in Louisiana, the former NBA champion is giving new coach Jamahl Mosley reasons to reconsider how he uses him — and the answer could matter more than whether Poole gets a starting spot.

The debate picked up after Pelican Debrief argued Poole deserves to start following his first two preseason appearances. The case is understandable. Poole scored 14 points in just 13 minutes against Miami on October 8, making three of his four attempts from three-point range. He had scored nine points in 16 minutes against Oklahoma City two days earlier. That is 11.5 points per game in roughly 14.5 minutes of action.

But the more interesting question for the New Orleans Pelicans is not simply whether Poole has earned a promotion. It is whether Mosley can find the role that gets the most out of a scorer who still has plenty to offer.

Jordan Poole’s Preseason Has Changed the Conversation

It was not long ago that Poole’s future in New Orleans looked uncertain. His first season with the Pelicans was a disappointment: He averaged 13.4 points in 39 appearances, shot 37.2% from the field and made 33.3% of his three-point attempts. He also found himself out of the rotation at times, a striking fall for a player who had helped Golden State win a championship.

That history explains why the current signs are encouraging. His 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc in two preseason games is a small sample, and one hot night should not erase the concerns from last season. Still, his 14-point outing against Miami showed the kind of instant offense New Orleans needs. The Pelicans did not acquire Poole to be an afterthought; they brought him in hoping he could create shots and stretch defenses.

Starting Jordan Poole Isn’t the Only Answer

Pelican Debrief has made a case for Poole joining the starting group, while also pointing to the contrast between New Orleans’ starting lineup and its more energetic bench in the preseason opener. That contrast creates another possibility: Poole could be especially valuable as a lead scorer for the second unit, where he would have more opportunities to handle the ball and create offense.

A starting role could help space the floor for Zion Williamson and give the first group another perimeter threat. But moving Poole into the lineup is not automatically the best solution if it weakens the balance of the reserves or forces too many ball-dominant guards together. Mosley has to work out how Poole fits alongside Dejounte Murray, rookie Jeremiah Fears and Bennedict Mathurin, not simply reward a couple of good shooting nights. The goal is to find combinations that work when the games count.

The Pelicans Need More Than a Hot Shooter

Poole’s challenge is to show that his scoring can come with better decisions, defensive commitment and consistency. Pelican Debrief noted improvements in those areas through the first two preseason games, but the regular season will offer a much tougher test. Opponents will target weaknesses, possessions will matter more, and Poole will have to contribute when his shot is not falling.

There is also a personal stake. As Sports Illustrated’s Pelicans coverage has noted, Poole is entering the final season of his contract, with roughly $34 million due before he can become a free agent in 2027. His performance could shape both his future in New Orleans and his appeal to other teams. Heavy has previously covered trade speculation involving Poole, including a proposed Warriors reunion. A productive season would change the conversation from what the Pelicans might get for him to what they would lose by moving him.

Two preseason games do not settle Poole’s future. They do, however, give Mosley a reason to experiment rather than treat last season’s struggles as the final verdict. Whether Poole starts or anchors the bench, the Pelicans need to find out if this version of him can last. That is a more important decision than simply handing him a spot in the opening lineup.