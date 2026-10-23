Knicks’ Andre Drummond Reveals Surprising Reason for Skipping Ring Ceremony

Andre Drummond spent much of his childhood dreaming of wearing a New York Knicks uniform. When that dream finally became reality, the veteran center found himself in an unusual position: standing apart from his new teammates during the franchise’s biggest celebration in 53 years.

Drummond stayed inside the locker room Tuesday while the Knicks raised their championship banner and received their rings at Madison Square Garden.

The 33-year-old, who grew up in Mount Vernon, New York, believed the moment belonged to the players who had earned it.

“I feel like I gotta earn it,” Drummond told reporters after New York’s 106-100 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “I don’t want to experience something that I wasn’t there for.”

For Drummond, the decision reflected respect for his teammates rather than any reluctance to embrace his new home.

“I want to be able to experience that because I was a part of it,” he said. “I let those guys have their moment.”

Andre Drummond Fulfills Childhood Dream With Knicks

Drummond’s arrival in New York represents a homecoming years in the making.

Born in Mount Vernon before moving to Connecticut, he grew up following the Knicks and admiring the franchise’s greatest players.

“Being born in Mount Vernon and then moving to Connecticut very young, I’ve always been a Knicks fan,” Drummond said during training camp.

“It’s a true honor to put the jersey on.”

The two-time All-Star signed a one-year, $3.9 million contract with New York after spending the previous two seasons in Philadelphia.

His homecoming was also celebrated away from the court.

Drummond recently attended an intimate gathering at Little Maven in Manhattan, hosted in partnership with Champagne Telmont and LOUIS XIII Cognac.

The evening, curated by Drummond’s brand manager Breon Robinson, brought together Knicks teammates Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado, Mikal Bridges and Tyler Kolek, along with former NBA guard Michael Carter-Williams.

Andre Drummond Makes Immediate Impact in MSG Debut

The veteran wasted little time showing why New York signed him.

With Karl-Anthony Towns battling foul trouble, Drummond delivered 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks against Philadelphia.

Seven of his rebounds came on the offensive glass.

He had already recorded a double-double by halftime, providing energy and physicality when the Knicks needed both.

The Garden crowd responded by chanting his name.

“It was pretty surreal,” Drummond said. “I got chills.”

For someone who had spent years watching the Knicks, the reception made his first regular-season appearance in their uniform particularly meaningful.

Drummond Faces Mitchell Robinson in Emotional Knicks-Celtics Rivalry Match

Drummond’s next challenge comes Friday when New York visits the Boston Celtics.

Waiting on the opposite bench will be Mitchell Robinson, the longtime Knicks center Drummond replaced during the offseason.

Robinson helped New York win the 2026 NBA championship before signing a three-year, $47.4 million contract with Boston.

His departure created the opening that ultimately brought Drummond home.

The two centers offer similar rebounding strengths, although Drummond brings considerably more NBA experience and an expanding offensive game.

The reunion also carries emotional weight for New York’s returning players.

“It’s bittersweet,” Towns said of facing Robinson, who had become an important part of the Knicks’ championship core.

For Drummond, Friday presents another opportunity to prove he belongs on a team determined to defend its title.

He chose not to celebrate a championship he didn’t help win.

Now, against the man whose departure made his childhood dream possible, Drummond can take another step toward earning a ring of his own.