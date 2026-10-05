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Ex-Knicks Player Suffers Injury Scare For 76ers

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Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
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CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are going into the 2026-2027 NBA season with some noticeable changes at the center position.

While Karl-Anthony Towns remains with the team, ready to run it back after being a primary contributor to the team’s title victory, two backups walked.

Mitchell Robinson was a notable loss, as he landed a raise in free agency with the Boston Celtics.

As for Ariel Hukporti, the young center was able to hit free agency as an unrestricted prospect at the Knicks declined to extend him a qualifying offer.

Hukporti joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal, worth $3.4 million.

Early Injury Scare For The Former Knicks Center

On Monday, the Knicks paid a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers for their first preseason action of the year. Hukporti suited up, but ended up leaving the court with an injury scare.

As the veteran center played defense, he had an awkward landing, and needed to exit to the locker room with what turned out to be a non-contact injury.

Hukporti’s status is unclear moving forward.

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 120-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

For Hukporti, he benefited financially from the Knicks declining to send him the offer. He would’ve landed a $2.6 million salary. Instead, the Sixers will pay him out $3.4 million.

A primary backup spot behind Towns wouldn’t have been guaranteed for Hukporti in New York. He won’t be Joel Embiid’s backup on the Sixers by default, but he’s got a fair shot at winning the role in training camp.

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 25: Jose Alvarado #5 and Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

So far, the Sixers have experienced multiple setbacks, which have directly benefited Hukporti early on.

Before training camp started, Hukporti found out that the third-year center Adem Bona would miss the start of camp due to a foot injury. And although Tacko Fall is on a non-guaranteed camp deal, he’s another competitor at the five who suffered a setback. The veteran center will be out for multiple weeks.

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 18: T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers loses control of the ball while being guarded by Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 18, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if Hukporti has shown enough to earn the primary backup spot through the first week, but the former Knicks center was getting a fair shake.

Now, Hukporti’s availability in training camp comes into question.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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