Ex-Knicks Player Suffers Injury Scare For 76ers

The New York Knicks are going into the 2026-2027 NBA season with some noticeable changes at the center position.

While Karl-Anthony Towns remains with the team, ready to run it back after being a primary contributor to the team’s title victory, two backups walked.

Mitchell Robinson was a notable loss, as he landed a raise in free agency with the Boston Celtics.

As for Ariel Hukporti, the young center was able to hit free agency as an unrestricted prospect at the Knicks declined to extend him a qualifying offer.

Hukporti joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal, worth $3.4 million.

Early Injury Scare For The Former Knicks Center

On Monday, the Knicks paid a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers for their first preseason action of the year. Hukporti suited up, but ended up leaving the court with an injury scare.

As the veteran center played defense, he had an awkward landing, and needed to exit to the locker room with what turned out to be a non-contact injury.

Hukporti’s status is unclear moving forward.

For Hukporti, he benefited financially from the Knicks declining to send him the offer. He would’ve landed a $2.6 million salary. Instead, the Sixers will pay him out $3.4 million.

A primary backup spot behind Towns wouldn’t have been guaranteed for Hukporti in New York. He won’t be Joel Embiid’s backup on the Sixers by default, but he’s got a fair shot at winning the role in training camp.

So far, the Sixers have experienced multiple setbacks, which have directly benefited Hukporti early on.

Before training camp started, Hukporti found out that the third-year center Adem Bona would miss the start of camp due to a foot injury. And although Tacko Fall is on a non-guaranteed camp deal, he’s another competitor at the five who suffered a setback. The veteran center will be out for multiple weeks.

It’s unclear if Hukporti has shown enough to earn the primary backup spot through the first week, but the former Knicks center was getting a fair shake.

Now, Hukporti’s availability in training camp comes into question.