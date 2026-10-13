Knicks ‘Likely’ to Cut Former Champ Soon

The New York Knicks are still in the process of working out the back end of their roster ahead of the tip off of the 2026-27 season next week, and though nothing is set, it looks like it won’t be good news for former Denver Nuggets champion wing Bruce Brown when they do. That’s because the Knicks are mostly worried about center depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, and feel they’ve got enough to cover themselves on other spots on the roster. That means that the Knicks would lean toward keeping former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman with the 14th spot on the roster.

NBA teams can carry 15 players, but with the Knicks tiptoeing around the NBA’s second apron, they’ll almost certainly stick with the minimum 14 players. There are other candidates to be the third big man–Tony Bradley and Drew Eubanks–but the competition increasingly seems to be coming down to Wiseman vs. Brown.

Bruce Brown ‘Likely’ to Be Cut With Knicks Keeping James Wiseman

Normally, Brown would make more sense, and the Knicks would at least weigh keeping both of them. But they have only the room for one more minimum contract on the roster. And, for Knicks reporter James Edwards of The Athletic, the team is leaning toward Wiseman, who has a close relationship with coach Mike Brown going back to their time together when Brown was an assistant with the Warriors and Wiseman was a major Golden State bust.

Writes Edwards: “New York needs a third center and will likely use the 14th roster spot to address it. James Wiseman has been the first big man on a training-camp deal who Brown has tapped to check into games, with Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley falling behind. The Knicks should strongly consider adding Bruce Brown to the main roster given his championship experience and positional versatility, but all signs point to the team keeping a center right now.”

Edwards notes that the Knicks could keep both Brown and Wiseman, but only if they trade an end-of-the-bencher like Pacome Dadiet. But there have been no takers yet for Dadiet, and it’s unlikely one will emerge in the coming days.