Knicks Quietly Part Ways With 20 PPG Scorer Ahead of New Season

With preseason now underway, the 2026-27 campaign is drawing closer, with much of the attention surrounding the New York Knicks focused on whether they can repeat as NBA champions.

Away from the spotlight of the NBA roster, however, the organization has been making quieter moves within its G League developmental pipeline.

One of several moves recently involved second-year wing Manny Obaseki, who was traded to the Wisconsin Herd.

Guard Bryson Warren has also followed him out of Westchester, with the Knicks moving the returning player rights of one of their leading scorers from last season to the Motor City Cruise.

New York Knicks Move on From Scoring Guard

On September 29, Westchester traded Warren and forward Moses Wood to Motor City, the Detroit Pistons‘ G League affiliate, in exchange for draft capital.

The Knicks received a first-round pick and a second-round selection in the 2027 NBA G League Draft as part of the deal.

Warren is entering his fourth G League season after making 28 appearances for Westchester during the 2025-26 campaign, including 23 starts.

The 21-year-old averaged an impressive 18.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range.

Following the season, Warren endured an unusual offseason as he attempted to return to the college ranks with Texas A&M.

A judge granted Warren a temporary restraining order against the NCAA in August, initially clearing a pathway for him to play. However, new conference rules surrounding NBA draft declarations and signed professional contracts later left him ineligible.

Warren subsequently entered the NCAA transfer portal but was unable to find another college destination for the upcoming season.

His attention has now shifted firmly back toward the professional ranks, where Detroit appears ready to give him another opportunity.

Warren Lined Up for Fresh Start With Pistons Affiliate

Before Westchester moved his returning player rights, Warren signed an Exhibit-10 training camp contract with the Pistons.

Detroit then acquired those rights just one day later, providing a clear pathway for the young guard to join Motor City if he does not secure a place on the Pistons’ NBA roster.

Warren began his professional career with the Sioux Falls Skyforce after they selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft.

Across three seasons with Sioux Falls and Westchester, he has averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 24.1 minutes per game during G League regular-season competition.

Before turning professional, Warren bypassed college basketball and spent two seasons in Overtime Elite from 2021 to 2023.

During the league’s inaugural 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals across 26 appearances for Team OTE.

For the Knicks, moving Warren represents another piece of the developmental reshuffle taking place before G League training camp rosters are released later this month.

Westchester will begin its season with a two-game road series against the Maine Celtics on November 6 and November 8.

Those games will launch Westchester’s 14-game Tip-Off Tournament schedule, which runs through the NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. Records will then reset ahead of the traditional 36-game regular season.