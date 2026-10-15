Clippers Have Strong Interest In Karl-Anthony Towns For New Plan

The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as a top team to have interest in signing Karl-Anthony Towns next season. Despite helping the New York Knicks win the 2026 NBA Championship, Towns is not getting anywhere near his ideal salary offered. New York ownership seems content to let Towns walk unless he takes a massive pay cut.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that an anonymous GM told him the following scoop:

“Only a few possible suitors stand out to me right now in terms of cap space teams and fit. Chicago and the Clippers have the cleanest path,” the executive said. “The Nets can get there with the money, but that’s not a good fit. Golden State and Dallas could get around [$50 million] in space with more tinkering.”

The Chicago Bulls and Clippers were the two teams listed above the rest of the field. Both teams will have plenty of cap space to offer Towns the contract he desires. Los Angeles is looking for creative ways to improve the roster and find any relevance in the league again. Towns could be the perfect fit, but this requires things falling apart with the Knicks. An extension can still be agreed upon between New York and Towns before the offseason.

Why Karl-Anthony Towns Is Perfect For Clippers

The big elephant in the room for any Clippers topic is the punishment from the Kawhi Leonard contract. Commissioner Adam Silver stripping away the Clippers next few years of draft picks means they can’t rebuild in the NBA Draft anymore.

The team lost Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac within the past year to see their three top players gone. Towns is an All-NBA player still in his prime who can contribute to winning basketball.

Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram, and Towns would represent the new Clippers core hoping to win games and avoid more embarrassment. Towns has contributed to team success throughout his NBA career with the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Clippers can’t draft or easily trade for talent, so signing Towns could be the best-case scenario over the next few years.

Why Clippers Offer Better Opportunity Than Other Teams

Chicago was the only other team mentioned as an equal to the Clippers, but they have less importance to sign Towns. Caleb Wilson is the new face of the franchise, and the team will likely not spend above a certain price for KAT.

The Brooklyn Nets were mentioned as a cross-town rival who gives Towns the chance to remain living in New York. Bondy’s source mentioned that the Nets don’t particularly view Towns as a good fit to make them less likely to spend the big money on a new center.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are two teams who will be active next summer. Both teams will pose a threat to the Clippers and Knicks, but the Clippers have the most incentive. All these other squads can trade picks or draft talent. The Clippers’ only hope is to sign Towns and other free agents still good enough to win games.