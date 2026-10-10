Knicks May Have Handed Eastern Conference Rival an Overlooked Gem

Former New York Knicks two-way guard Dillon Jones established himself as one of the G League’s most versatile players last season, but his impact at the NBA level remained limited during the franchise’s run to the 2026 championship.

Following an underwhelming 2026 Summer League, the Knicks opted against bringing Jones back on another two-way contract. Instead, the 24-year-old joined the Philadelphia 76ers on an Exhibit-10 training camp deal in early September.

The former first-round pick has since been competing with Philadelphia throughout training camp and preseason, and his performances appear to have made a positive impression.

Even if Jones fails to secure an NBA roster spot, the Sixers could look to retain him within their developmental system, potentially leaving New York to watch a promising former player strengthen an Eastern Conference rival.

New York Knicks Could Regret Letting Two-Way Standout Leave

Justin Grasso of The Sixer Sense believes Jones has done enough to remain within Philadelphia’s organization, even if he ultimately misses out on a two-way contract.

The Sixers could instead send him to their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, allowing him to continue developing while remaining available for a potential NBA opportunity.

“Clearly, Jones has done enough for the 76ers to want to keep him close, even if he doesn’t get a chance to stick around in Philly on a two-way deal,” Grasso wrote. “Never say never for Jones on the two-way front, but know that if another organization doesn’t scoop him up, he has a good chance at staying close in Delaware.”

“The Sixers have found plenty of success in recent years, finding impressive two-way talent with the Coats. Jones is clearly leaving some level of impact on the organization through his first two weeks of camp.”

Jones offered a glimpse of his potential during a recent preseason victory over his former team.

Facing the Knicks, he recorded 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes, shooting 3-of-6 from the field while committing just one turnover.

Although he subsequently went scoreless in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Jones still contributed two rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

His performance against New York was particularly encouraging, highlighting the versatility that made him such an intriguing developmental prospect last season.

Jones Could Remain With Sixers After G League Trade

Jones’ prospects of remaining within Philadelphia’s developmental system received another boost on October 8, when the Delaware Blue Coats acquired his G League returning player rights in a multi-team trade.

The deal also involved the Rip City Remix and Coachella Valley Lakers, with Delaware acquiring Jones’ rights and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

In exchange, the Blue Coats surrendered the returning player rights to Dmytro Skapintsev and Max Abmas, along with a 2027 draft pick.

However, Jones’ chances of securing a two-way contract could be complicated by Philadelphia’s frontcourt concerns.

With Ariel Hukporti suffering a season-ending ruptured right Achilles tendon and Adem Bona recovering from a foot injury, the Sixers may need to prioritize additional size rather than another guard/wing.

New York originally signed Jones to a two-way contract in January after acquiring him from Rip City, the Portland Trail Blazers‘ G League affiliate.

At the time, he ranked fifth in the G League with 181 assists and 15th with 45 steals. His 193 rebounds were also the most among players listed as point guards.

His versatility was particularly evident in three triple-doubles, including an impressive 26-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist performance against the San Diego Clippers in December.

Jones also recorded seven games with double-digit rebounds and eight with at least 10 assists, highlighting his ability to influence games beyond scoring.

Across 18 appearances with Westchester during the second half of the season, Jones averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 43.0% from the field and 38.1% from three-point range on 5.8 attempts per game.