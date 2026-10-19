Knicks Left Vulnerable to Losing Rising Star After Surprise Reunion

The New York Knicks have found themselves in an unusual situation at the G League level, involving their developmental affiliate in Westchester.

At the end of last season, promising young guard Dink Pate committed to Providence College after spending three seasons in the G League, most recently with the Knicks organization.

However, Pate subsequently abandoned his plans to pursue college basketball amid uncertainty surrounding his NCAA eligibility, leaving his professional future in doubt.

The 20-year-old has since returned to familiar surroundings, with New York signing and waiving him on an Exhibit 10 contract ahead of his return to Westchester for the 2026-27 season.

New York Knicks Face Potential Challenge With Dink Pate’s Future

Pate’s return gives the Knicks another opportunity to develop a promising young prospect within their G League system while monitoring his progress for potential NBA opportunities.

However, the 6-foot-8 guard will play on a standard G League contract, meaning he will not be tied exclusively to New York at the NBA level.

Should he make another strong start to the season and build on last year’s impressive production, any NBA franchise could potentially offer him a contract.

Before committing to college basketball, Pate’s agent, Sam Permut, reportedly declined multiple two-way contract offers from NBA teams in an effort to preserve his client’s NCAA eligibility.

That suggests several franchises already have Pate on their radar, potentially creating a difficult situation for the Knicks if interest in the young guard continues to grow.

Pate enjoyed an encouraging 2025-26 campaign with Westchester, averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and just under one steal across 50 G League appearances.

He shot 40.0% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range, demonstrating continued progress as an offensive contributor.

Pate also appeared to be a potential candidate for a two-way opportunity with New York, although the franchise ultimately signed Dillon Jones midway through the season.

Whether the Knicks offered Pate a two-way contract, or whether he actively declined such an opportunity, remains unclear.

The Knicks currently have all three two-way roster spots occupied by Jaden Akins, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Tyler Nickel. However, such positions are far from guaranteed, with NBA teams frequently making changes to their two-way personnel, particularly during the early stages of the season.

Pate Could Attract Interest From Rival NBA Teams

Standing 6-foot-8 and operating primarily as a guard, Pate offers an intriguing combination of size, versatility, and developing offensive confidence.

Recent G League seasons have demonstrated how quickly NBA teams can capitalize on talented prospects who remain available on standard developmental contracts.

Last season, the Houston Rockets signed G League scoring leader Tristen Newton to a two-way contract after he impressed with the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ affiliate.

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors briefly lost veteran center Charles Bassey from their developmental pipeline when the Philadelphia 76ers signed him to a 10-day contract from the Santa Cruz Warriors in January.

While the Knicks have invested in Pate’s development since the summer of 2025, his growing profile could attract similar interest from elsewhere around the league.

Despite being only 20, Pate has already accumulated 131 G League appearances since the 2023-24 season, giving him considerable professional experience for his age.

He initially turned professional at just 17, joining the G League Ignite program in 2023 before continuing his development with the Mexico City Capitanes and Westchester.

His latest campaign represented another significant step forward, with his production improving considerably from 2024-25, when he averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists with Mexico City.

For now, Pate’s return represents a positive development for Westchester, but the Knicks could face a difficult decision if his performances attract renewed NBA interest.