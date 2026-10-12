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Ex-New York Knicks Star Quickly Released By Current NBA Team

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 26: Dennis Smith Jr. #5 of the New York KnicksDennis Smith Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks reacts after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on February 26, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Last week, the Miami Heat announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to sign (and waive) Dennis Smith Jr.

The Heat wrote (via X): “OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed center Kylor Kelley and guard Gabe Madsen and waived J’Vonne Hadley and Lester Quiñones. In a subsequent move, Miami also signed and waived Dennis Smith Jr.”

Smith Jr. last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

That year, he averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field in 56 games (two starts).

Looking At Smith Jr.’s Time With Knicks

GettyDennis Smith Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks celebrates his shot in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on April 07, 2019 in New York City.

It’s worth noting that Smith Jr. had the longest tenure of his career with the New York Knicks (2.5 seasons).

During the 2019 season (after getting traded via the Dallas Mavericks), he had averages of 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field in 21 games (18 starts) for New York.

He had been acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski (then with ESPN) wrote on January 31, 2019: “New York has agreed with Dallas on trade that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. Players and agents are being notified of particulars. Deal may include more draft assets.”

Social Media Reacts To Smith Jr. News

GettyDennis Smith, Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks goes up for a dunk during the AT&T Slam Dunk as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here’s what people were saying about the update on Smith Jr. from the Heat:

@karamellooooo: “Thanks for your service Heat Legend Dennis Smith Jr.🫡😭”

@HermannKid: “Now I need to get that DSJ tattoo removed”

@tyler_be_sinkin: ““Also we signed and waived DSJ” damn that’s cold😂”

@_donny_bravo_: “Damn did Dennis Smith Jr even get a chance fr? He can play for us”

GettyInterim head coach Kevin Ollie of the Brooklyn Nets reacts with Dennis Smith Jr. #4 in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on March 05, 2024 in New York City.

@ViceCityAlerts: “Heat legend DSJ”

@BammisBurner: “Signed and Waived Dennis Smith Jr?”

@ZokaeiWorld: “Kylor Kelley and DSJ tandem going to be filthy‼️”

@Joe_Joe_Freshx: “Told yall Dennis smith JR was for the G league”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Knicks Star Quickly Released By Current NBA Team

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