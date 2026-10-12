Ex-New York Knicks Star Quickly Released By Current NBA Team

Last week, the Miami Heat announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to sign (and waive) Dennis Smith Jr.

The Heat wrote (via X): “OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed center Kylor Kelley and guard Gabe Madsen and waived J’Vonne Hadley and Lester Quiñones. In a subsequent move, Miami also signed and waived Dennis Smith Jr.”

Smith Jr. last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

That year, he averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field in 56 games (two starts).

Looking At Smith Jr.’s Time With Knicks

It’s worth noting that Smith Jr. had the longest tenure of his career with the New York Knicks (2.5 seasons).

During the 2019 season (after getting traded via the Dallas Mavericks), he had averages of 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field in 21 games (18 starts) for New York.

He had been acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski (then with ESPN) wrote on January 31, 2019: “New York has agreed with Dallas on trade that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. Players and agents are being notified of particulars. Deal may include more draft assets.”

Social Media Reacts To Smith Jr. News

Here’s what people were saying about the update on Smith Jr. from the Heat:

@karamellooooo: “Thanks for your service Heat Legend Dennis Smith Jr.🫡😭”

@HermannKid: “Now I need to get that DSJ tattoo removed”

@tyler_be_sinkin: ““Also we signed and waived DSJ” damn that’s cold😂”

@_donny_bravo_: “Damn did Dennis Smith Jr even get a chance fr? He can play for us”

@ViceCityAlerts: “Heat legend DSJ”

@BammisBurner: “Signed and Waived Dennis Smith Jr?”

@ZokaeiWorld: “Kylor Kelley and DSJ tandem going to be filthy‼️”

@Joe_Joe_Freshx: “Told yall Dennis smith JR was for the G league”