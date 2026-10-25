New York Knicks Make Jose Alvarado Announcement Before Magic Game

The New York Knicks have added a new name to their injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Guard Jose Alvarado is listed as questionable for the October 25 game with a left ankle sprain, according to the NBA’s official injury report. He is the only New York player carrying an injury designation ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Madison Square Garden.

The announcement comes at an inconvenient time for the Knicks, who have opened the 2026-27 season with consecutive losses and are still searching for their first victory.

Alvarado’s status also creates some uncertainty in New York’s backcourt rotation, particularly after a difficult outing against the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Is Jose Alvarado Playing Today Against the Magic?

Alvarado’s availability for Sunday’s Knicks-Magic game has not been determined. His questionable designation means the 28-year-old guard has not been ruled out, but New York has not confirmed that he will play.

Alvarado was on the floor for 11 minutes during the Knicks’ 107-103 loss to the Celtics on October 23. He finished with two points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while committing three turnovers.

He also posted a minus-10 rating in the four-point defeat.

It is unclear exactly when Alvarado suffered the ankle injury. The Knicks have not publicly established a recovery timetable or announced that he will miss additional games.

His status should become clearer as Sunday approaches tipoff. The NBA requires teams to submit an updated injury report between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time on game days, with additional updates possible before the game.

Knicks Could Adjust Rotation if Jose Alvarado Is Out

Alvarado has appeared in both of New York’s games this season, averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 13.6 minutes per contest.

His role goes beyond scoring. The veteran guard provides defensive pressure and ball-handling off the bench, allowing the Knicks to manage their backcourt minutes without relying exclusively on Jalen Brunson.

If Alvarado cannot play against Orlando, Miles McBride would be among the Knicks’ options for additional backcourt minutes. Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson could also factor into New York’s rotation decisions.

However, coach Mike Brown has not confirmed how the Knicks would distribute those minutes in Alvarado’s absence.

The issue is particularly relevant after New York’s 0-2 start. The Knicks have little margin for another uneven performance as they attempt to avoid opening the season with three consecutive defeats.

Magic Dealing With Major Paolo Banchero Injury Before Knicks Game

While Alvarado is New York’s lone player on the injury report, the Magic are facing considerably more extensive injury concerns.

Orlando has ruled out All-Star forward Paolo Banchero after an MRI confirmed a low-grade right high ankle sprain. The team announced the diagnosis Saturday following its 115-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Banchero had averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds through Orlando’s first two games of the season.

The Magic will also be without Jonathan Isaac, who is listed out for left knee injury management; Izaiyah Nelson, who is recovering from a left ankle injury; and Noah Penda, who has a partially torn right hamstring.

Guard Anthony Black is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Those absences place additional responsibility on Orlando’s remaining contributors, including Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.

Both teams enter Sunday’s matchup at 0-2, making the meeting at Madison Square Garden an opportunity for one Eastern Conference team to finally get into the win column.

For New York, the immediate question is whether Alvarado’s ankle will allow him to take his usual place in the rotation.