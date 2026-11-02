Knicks Make Jose Alvarado Injury Announcement After Practice Return

Jose Alvarado made it back to practice Sunday. His return to the New York Knicks’ lineup is still pending.

The Knicks listed Alvarado as questionable for Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets because of a left ankle sprain. The designation followed an encouraging development earlier in the day, when the reserve guard participated fully in practice, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

That leaves New York with a chance to get Alvarado back after four consecutive absences, but without a confirmed return date. It also moves coach Mike Brown closer to a decision that has become more interesting during the guard’s absence: what happens to Tyler Kolek’s minutes?

Is Jose Alvarado Playing Against the Nets?

Alvarado’s questionable designation leaves his availability unresolved heading into Monday. The Knicks host Brooklyn at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2.

His practice participation was a positive step, as Heavy previously reported. Sunday’s injury report stopped short of clearing him to play.

Those developments can coexist. Returning to practice and being available for an NBA game are separate steps, and the questionable listing does not establish that Alvarado suffered a setback.

It also does not establish how much he would play if available. The information cited here does not confirm a minutes restriction.

Alvarado last appeared against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 23. He subsequently missed games against the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

Earlier in that stretch, the Knicks ruled him out against Chicago as his absence reached a third consecutive game. Now, his status against Brooklyn at least leaves the door open.

The immediate question is whether he can get through that door Monday. The rotation question comes next.

Jose Alvarado’s Return Would Test Tyler Kolek’s Knicks Role

Kolek has given Brown a reason to think carefully about the backup point guard spot.

After sitting out New York’s first two games, Kolek recorded 25 assists and two turnovers across 57 minutes during Alvarado’s four-game absence, according to SNY’s Rafael Canton. His first three appearances produced 21 assists without a turnover before he committed two against Philadelphia.

That is a productive audition for a player who opened the season outside the regular rotation. It also gives Brown something specific to weigh against Alvarado’s disruptive defense: Kolek has helped organize the offense while protecting possessions.

As Canton noted, the guards bring different strengths. Kolek’s passing creates opportunities for teammates. Alvarado generates defensive pressure and steals. Choosing between them is partly a question of which skill a particular lineup needs.

A return would therefore give Brown another option without automatically resolving how to distribute the available minutes behind Jalen Brunson.

For Monday, that debate remains conditional. Alvarado has returned to practice, and the Knicks have left open the possibility of his return against Brooklyn. They have not yet confirmed it.