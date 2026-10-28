Knicks Get More Bad News on Key Guard Ahead of Bulls Clash

The New York Knicks finally got their first win of the season Tuesday night. They will have to build on it without one of their most disruptive defenders.

Jose Alvarado has been ruled out for Wednesday’s road game against the Chicago Bulls because of a left ankle sprain, according to the NBA’s official injury report released at 2:45 p.m. ET.

It will be the third consecutive game Alvarado has missed after sitting out Sunday’s loss to the Orlando Magic and Tuesday’s 111-97 victory over the previously unbeaten Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks have not announced a timetable for his return.

His absence leaves coach Mike Brown without a defensive-minded guard whose energy and ball pressure have become important parts of New York’s second unit.

Jose Alvarado Injury Opens Door for Tyler Kolek

Getty Tyler Kolek of the New York Knicks brings the ball up the court during the first quarter of the game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on October 25, 2026 in New York City.

Alvarado appeared in the Knicks’ first two games, averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 13.6 minutes.

The Brooklyn native, known for his relentless full-court pressure and ability to disrupt opposing ballhandlers, provides something that cannot always be measured through traditional statistics.

Without him, Brown has turned to second-year guard Tyler Kolek for additional playmaking.

Kolek delivered nine assists without committing a turnover in just 15 minutes during Sunday’s 111-102 loss to Orlando. His performance offered a bright spot on an otherwise frustrating night for the defending NBA champions.

Brown wants the young guard to continue making sound decisions under pressure.

“He can’t let pressure bother him or disrupt our offense at all,” Brown told reporters Tuesday before the Pistons game, per SNY.

The Knicks coach also emphasized the importance of Kolek’s defensive activity, saying the guard needed to be “a pest.”

Those responsibilities become more important with Alvarado unavailable again.

Miles McBride and Landry Shamet could also absorb additional backcourt minutes as Brown continues evaluating his reserve combinations.

Mike Brown Faces Another Rotation Test

Alvarado’s injury comes during an uneven opening stretch for New York.

The Knicks dropped their first three games before recovering against Detroit on Tuesday, when Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 27 points and 20 rebounds.

New York overcame a sluggish first half and pulled away behind a more physical effort after halftime.

The victory provided some relief following the franchise’s championship celebration on opening night, but Brown still has work to do.

His bench rotation remains unsettled, with several reserves competing for consistent playing time.

Kolek’s emergence gives Brown another option, particularly when the Knicks need someone to organize the offense while Jalen Brunson rests.

However, replacing Alvarado’s defensive intensity presents a different challenge.

The 28-year-old guard has built his reputation on harassing opposing ballhandlers, forcing mistakes and injecting energy into games.

Those qualities could be missed against a Chicago team looking to rebound from Monday’s 134-99 loss to Boston.

What’s Next for the Knicks?

The Knicks visit the Bulls on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, completing a back-to-back after their home victory over Detroit.

Chicago will also be shorthanded. Nic Claxton is out with a left hamstring strain, while Patrick Williams and Tobe Awaka are questionable.

New York’s next game is Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Whether Alvarado can return for that matchup remains uncertain. Until then, Kolek has another opportunity to show Brown that he deserves a regular place in the rotation.