Knicks Quietly Make Move to Bring Back Former Starting Point Guard

The New York Knicks have brought a familiar name back into their organization, although the move comes with an important distinction.

Their NBA G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, acquired the returning player rights to veteran point guard Elfrid Payton from the Austin Spurs on Friday.

According to Westchester’s official announcement, the team sent a 2026 second-round G League draft pick, originally acquired from the Valley Suns, to Austin to complete the deal.

For Payton, the transaction creates a possible path back to an organization where he once held the starting point guard job.

However, acquiring his G League rights does not mean New York has signed him to an NBA contract.

Knicks Re-acquire Rights to Former Starting Guard Elfrid Payton

Payton, 32, spent two seasons with New York from 2019 to 2021, appearing in 108 regular-season games and making 99 starts.

He was the Knicks’ primary point guard during the franchise’s return to the playoffs under then-coach Tom Thibodeau in 2020-21.

That season, Payton started all 63 games he played, averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

His role eventually diminished during New York’s first-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Payton started the opening two games of the series but played sparingly as Thibodeau turned to other options.

The Knicks moved on from him that offseason, ending a tenure marked by solid defense and playmaking but inconsistent perimeter shooting.

He subsequently joined the Phoenix Suns before spending time with New Orleans and Charlotte.

Now, more than five years after his departure, Payton could find himself wearing a Knicks uniform again.

This time, it would be with Westchester.

Elfrid Payton Brings Veteran Experience to Westchester Knicks

Payton spent last season with the Austin Spurs, where he remained a productive facilitator despite a reduced scoring role.

The former lottery pick averaged 6.3 points, six assists and 5.8 rebounds in 29 games.

He shot 47.1% from the field while playing 22.3 minutes per contest.

Those numbers highlight the skills that have defined his career.

Payton remains a capable passer who can organize an offense and create scoring opportunities for teammates.

His experience could also benefit Westchester’s younger guards as they navigate the demands of professional basketball.

The former Louisiana-Lafayette standout entered the NBA as the No. 10 overall pick in 2014.

He has appeared in more than 500 NBA games, averaging approximately 10 points and six assists across his career.

However, his limited outside shooting has made it difficult to maintain a consistent NBA role in recent seasons.

What Elfrid Payton’s Return Means for the Knicks

For New York, the move is more about organizational depth than an immediate roster change.

Westchester now controls Payton’s G League returning player rights. Those rights could help the affiliate bring him aboard, but they do not guarantee he will join the team.

The Knicks’ NBA roster remains unaffected.

New York already has Jalen Brunson leading its backcourt, with Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Clarkson providing veteran scoring experience.

There has been no indication that the organization intends to sign Payton to its NBA roster.

Still, the move is notable for a franchise that has undergone a remarkable transformation since his first stint.

Payton was part of the team that helped end New York’s eight-year playoff drought in 2021.

The Knicks have since climbed all the way to an NBA championship.

Whether Payton returns to the court in Westchester remains to be seen.

For now, the organization has secured the rights to a familiar veteran while adding another intriguing possibility to its developmental roster.