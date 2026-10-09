Knicks Issue Unusual Statement After Stars Voice Contract Frustrations

The New York Knicks have a championship to defend and several uncomfortable contract questions to answer.

For now, they’re choosing to address only the first.

The defending NBA champions announced Friday that they are suspending all contract extension negotiations until later in the season, an unusual public declaration after Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Miles McBride expressed frustration over their uncertain futures.

The decision comes less than two weeks before New York opens its title defense on Oct. 20.

“As an organization, our entire focus is on preparing for the upcoming season and delivering another year for our fans to be proud of,” a Knicks spokesperson said in a statement shared by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“As a result, we will not be negotiating contract extensions until later in the season and will remain solely focused on preparing for the start of the season.”

The announcement is intended to eliminate distractions. Whether it accomplishes that is another question.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart Put Pressure on Knicks

Towns, eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $276 million, has made clear that he wants to remain in New York.

But the six-time All-Star acknowledged Monday that an agreement before opening night appeared unlikely.

“It don’t look good,” Towns told reporters, according to The Athletic.

Hart was even more pointed about what unresolved negotiations could mean.

Speaking at Knicks media day Sept. 28, the veteran guard acknowledged that contract uncertainty could become a distraction during the season.

“You always want to get it done, as soon as possible,” Hart said. “Whenever there’s uncertainty there’s going to be a ton of questions, there’s going to be a lot of rumors, and at a human-level sometimes, that can wear people down.”

Then came a warning about February, when the NBA trade deadline arrives.

“We know if some of these things aren’t figured out by February, it might be a different conversation,” Hart said.

@nypostsports Knicks’ Josh Hart talks during media day about wanting to get the contract extension done. ♬ original sound – New York Post Sports

Hart wasn’t requesting a trade. He reiterated his commitment to New York, saying he would play hard for his teammates and the city as long as he wore a Knicks uniform.

Still, his comments raised the possibility that unresolved negotiations could eventually become trade-deadline discussions.

McBride has also expressed disappointment over his contract situation while maintaining his desire to stay.

New York’s Title Defense Faces an Uncomfortable Test

The timing creates a delicate situation for a franchise pursuing its first repeat championship since winning consecutive titles in 1970 and 1973.

New York retained most of its championship core, but keeping everyone together has become increasingly complicated.

Owner James Dolan has indicated that the Knicks intend to avoid the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron, a restriction that could make extending Towns, Hart and McBride difficult.

The Knicks already lost Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics in free agency, underscoring the financial challenges facing the defending champions.

Towns has a $61.1 million player option for 2027-28. Hart’s contract includes a team option for that season, while McBride is entering the final year of his deal.

Those situations won’t disappear simply because the organization has postponed negotiations.

For coach Mike Brown, the priority is keeping the locker room focused on winning rather than wondering what happens next.

The Knicks proved last season that they could overcome adversity together.

Now, with another championship in their sights, they must determine whether the business of basketball threatens the continuity that helped deliver their first title in 53 years.