Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Contract Standoff Gets Potential Solution

Karl-Anthony Towns will receive his first NBA championship ring Tuesday night. Whether he eventually secures another long-term contract with the New York Knicks remains a considerably more complicated question.

As the defending champions prepare to raise their banner at Madison Square Garden before facing the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks has outlined a potential compromise that could keep Towns in New York without pushing the franchise into the NBA’s restrictive second salary-cap apron.

The proposal would require patience from both sides, but it offers a financial blueprint for keeping the championship core together.

According to Marks’ analysis for ESPN, Towns could exercise his $61 million player option for the 2027-28 season and subsequently agree to a four-year, $180 million extension beginning in 2028-29.

The arrangement would provide Towns with additional guaranteed money while giving the Knicks more flexibility in future seasons.

Bobby Marks Outlines Knicks’ $180 Million Contract Solution

Towns and the Knicks have spent months discussing an extension without reaching an agreement.

The six-time All-Star is eligible for a four-year deal worth as much as $276 million, but New York reportedly offered approximately $200 million.

The difference reflects a difficult balancing act for a franchise determined to compete for another championship without crossing the second apron.

Knicks owner James Dolan has repeatedly expressed his opposition to exceeding that threshold, which carries significant roster-building restrictions.

Marks believes exercising the player option before negotiating a new deal could benefit both sides.

Under his proposed structure, Towns would receive $61 million in 2027-28 before beginning a four-year extension worth $180 million.

The first year of that extension could carry a cap hit of approximately $40 million, helping the Knicks accommodate future contracts for Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

Towns has publicly acknowledged the importance of preserving the team’s nucleus.

“I want to do something that can keep the team together,” Towns said earlier this month.

But he also made clear that any agreement must properly reflect his value.

The Knicks have already suspended extension discussions until later in the season, leaving the issue unresolved entering opening night.

Karl-Anthony Towns Celebrates Knicks Championship Amid Uncertain Future

The timing presents an unusual contrast.

Towns helped New York capture its first championship since 1973, averaging 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists during the postseason.

Now he will celebrate that achievement while questions persist about his next contract.

Towns is also playing a prominent role in the festivities away from the court.

New Era, the NBA’s official cap partner, selected the Knicks star for a campaign promoting its 2026 NBA Ring Ceremony Collection.

In a promotional video, Towns portrays a new employee at the company’s New York flagship store, helping customers prepare for the championship celebration.

The collection includes 9FIFTY snapback and 9TWENTY adjustable caps featuring Knicks championship graphics, with players expected to wear the locker-room design during Tuesday’s ceremony.

For Towns, the evening will provide an opportunity to celebrate what he helped accomplish.

But the business of keeping the champions together is far from finished.

Marks’ proposal offers one possible solution. Whether Towns and the Knicks find common ground will help determine how long this championship roster remains intact.