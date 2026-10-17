Knicks Make Important Roster Decision Ahead Of New Season

The New York Knicks are waiving Bruce Brown, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The decision will allow Mike Brown’s team to retain James Wiseman, filling the void left by Ariel Hukporti.

Brown, a 2023 NBA Champion with the Denver Nuggets, was signed to the Knicks on an Exhibit 9 contract. He will now become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Since leaving the Nuggets in 2023, Brown has bounced around the NBA. During the 2023-24 season, Brown split his time between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors. The following year, he suited up for the Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans. Last season, Brown returned to the Nuggets, where he played in all 82 regular-season games.

Unfortunately for the former champion, the Knicks’ need for additional depth at the center position worked against him. New York has sufficient talent on the wing, so while Brown’s versatility and value are clear, Wiseman ultimately made more sense for the Knicks.

James Wiseman Has Admirer In Knicks’ Mike Brown

Mike Brown and James Wiseman had worked together previously. Their paths initially crossed when Brown was the lead assistant for the Golden State Warriors during the rim-running big man’s first two years in the NBA.

According to a Sept. 21 report from Marc Stein, Brown is indeed a fan of what Wiseman brings to the table.

“Word is that Brown, furthermore, is indeed a Wiseman fan. The newly crowned champs likewise do appear to have a clear need for a third big man behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond,” Stein wrote. “So it will be fascinating once again this October to watch how the Knicks manage these tough end-of-the-roster choices given that Konchar, Brown and Agbaji all have something to offer as well.”

Brown is unlikely to have just handed Wiseman a roster spot. He would have had to earn it throughout training camp and preseason. Nevertheless, having the head coach believe in what you bring to the table is always a bonus.

Wiseman played in four of New York’s preseason games. He averaged 8 points and 4.3 rebounds per night and saw the court for an average of 11.5 minutes.

Knicks Roster Is Better Balanced With Wiseman

The decision to part ways with Brown was undoubtedly a tough one. After all, he’s a former champion and would fit with the mindset of the current roster. However, since Hukporti left the franchise earlier this summer, New York has been on the lookout for another big man.

By adding Wiseman, New York now has legitimate depth across the front court. They can feel confident navigating injuries or resting either Andre Drummond or Karl-Anthony Towns.

It’s worth noting that Wiseman is only 25 years old. He still has time to develop his game and make good on the potential that saw him selected with the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Brown might be the right coach to help get him there. After all, he clearly sees something in Wiseman, and the former Pacers big man would be wise to try to prove his new head coach right.