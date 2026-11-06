Knicks Issue Statement After Tyler Kolek Calls Out Taylor Swift

The New York Knicks have found themselves in an unlikely dispute over who deserves to call themselves a fan. This time, the franchise is defending Taylor Swift against criticism from one of its own players.

The Knicks issued a statement Friday supporting the pop superstar after guard Tyler Kolek questioned her loyalty to the team during an NBA 2K League livestream.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the organization pushed back against the suggestion that Swift was merely seeking attention at Madison Square Garden, pointing to her longstanding support for the Knicks and her history with the arena.

“Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization,” the Knicks statement said.

The response came after Kolek and teammate Miles “Deuce” McBride singled out Swift when asked to identify the team’s least authentic celebrity supporter.

Knicks Defend Taylor Swift After Tyler Kolek’s Remarks

During Thursday’s episode of the NBA 2K League’s Deflected series, Kolek and McBride were asked to name the “fakest” celebrity fan they had seen courtside.

Kolek initially criticized celebrities who attend games primarily for publicity.

“Maybe Taylor Swift?” he said when pressed for a name.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games.”

Kolek acknowledged that Swift’s schedule might prevent her from attending regularly but maintained that her appearances seemed “a little performative.”

McBride agreed with his teammate’s assessment before warning him about the potential backlash.

“Swifties not gonna like that answer,” McBride said.

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Both players contrasted Swift’s attendance with that of longtime Knicks supporters Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan, familiar faces along Madison Square Garden’s celebrity row.

The exchange quickly circulated across social media, prompting criticism from fans who pointed out that Swift had attended Knicks games long before Kolek joined the franchise.

The Knicks subsequently defended her, emphasizing a relationship with the organization that stretches back years.

Taylor Swift’s Knicks History Predates Tyler Kolek

Kolek’s assessment overlooked an important part of Swift’s history with the franchise.

The singer was photographed attending Knicks games as early as 2014, a decade before New York selected Kolek in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft.

Her most prominent recent appearance came June 10, when she watched Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Swift sat courtside alongside sisters Alana and Este Haim, wearing an orange-and-blue shirt bearing the words “Stevie Knicks.”

New York rallied to defeat San Antonio 107-106, moving closer to the franchise’s first championship in 53 years.

Swift also attended an Eastern Conference finals game involving the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the postseason with Travis Kelce.

The visit raised questions about her allegiance because of Kelce’s connection to Cleveland.

Still, occasional attendance does not necessarily establish whether someone genuinely supports a team, particularly when that person has been photographed at games across multiple seasons.

Knicks Find Themselves in Another Taylor Swift Controversy

This isn’t the first time Swift’s presence at Madison Square Garden has sparked debate.

During the championship run, ESPN analyst and Knicks broadcaster Monica McNutt also questioned her fandom before later acknowledging that she had been mistaken about Swift’s history with the team.

Knicks captain Jalen Brunson subsequently urged Swift’s fans to show McNutt some grace.

Now Kolek has revived a conversation the organization appeared eager to leave behind.

The guard’s comments came during a lighthearted interview, but the reaction demonstrates the scrutiny surrounding celebrity appearances at the Garden.

For the Knicks, the message was straightforward: Swift’s history with the franchise extends beyond one championship appearance, regardless of what their players might think.