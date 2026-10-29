Knicks Urged to Trade Mikal Bridges After Mike Brown Comments

The reigning champion New York Knicks have shaken off their championship hangover with back-to-back wins after an 0–3 slump — though Mikal Bridges still appears to be fast asleep.

Through five games, Bridges is averaging 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists with a -9 net rating while shooting 27% from the field and 25% from deep. In Year 1 of a four-year, $150M extension, the Knicks may be feeling some serious buyer’s remorse.

In Monday’s 133–127 road win over the Chicago Bulls, Bridges’ struggles reached a boiling point: he logged just 13 minutes, including a mere three in the second half.

Knicks Bench Mikal Bridges

After the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown explained his decision to bench Bridges for most of the second half.

“We just found a combination we went with,” Brown said of the reason to bench Bridges, via New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

“One of the things [assistant coach] Rick Brunson suggested was throwing Kolek in the game with Jalen. Just to give them a different look and get Jalen off the ball and put Tyler on the floor.

“Doing that, playing Jordan Clarkson extended minutes, Landry was playing well. Now there’s not much room. And the combination we had out there, we kept playing well. It was harder to go back to what we started with.”

Amid Bridges’ struggles, the trio of Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet and Tyler Koley combined for 41 points and 15 assists, with Shamet playing a chunk of the fourth quarter. Shamet was a major factor in the win, posting 14 points, five assists and two assists with a +13 net rating. The Knicks actually closed the game with an uncentional five of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Clarkson and Shamet.

Should Knicks Trade Mikal Bridges?

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney recently reported that the Knicks — who are determined to avoid the second luxury tax apron — could explore trading Mikal Bridges.

“If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first,” the insider wrote.

“The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else.

“But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on,” added Deve

Some Knicks fans feel the time is right to pull the trigger on a Mikal Bridges trade, regardless of the financial benefits.

The Knicks (2-3) will next face the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) in an NBA Cup game on Friday. If Bridges remains in a slump, the Knicks trade rumors could grow louder.