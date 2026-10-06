Knicks Quietly Acquire Seven-Foot Center to Boost Developmental Pipeline

While NBA preseason is now underway, several teams have also been making under-the-radar moves to strengthen their developmental pipelines, including the New York Knicks.

In late September, the Knicks’ G League affiliate in Westchester completed a multi-team trade involving the Rip City Remix, Wisconsin Herd, Salt Lake City Stars, and Grand Rapids Gold.

As part of the transaction, Westchester acquired the returning player rights to seven-foot center Liam Robbins while sending the rights to Ibrahima Diallo to Salt Lake City.

The Knicks also parted with their 2027 first-round G League Draft pick, sending the selection to Wisconsin as part of the wider deal.

New York Knicks Retain Intriguing Seven-Footer After Summer League

The move keeps Robbins within the Knicks’ developmental pipeline after he spent Summer League with New York earlier this offseason.

Across five appearances in Las Vegas, the 27-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and an impressive 2.0 blocks in just 18.5 minutes per game.

With the Knicks finishing 1-4 in those games, Robbins shot 52.9% from the field. He connected on only two of his 10 attempts from three-point range.

He went on to sign an Exhibit-10 contract with the Knicks on September 16 before being waived just one day later, seemingly paving the way for him to join Westchester in the G League.

If Robbins joins Westchester and remains with the affiliate for at least 60 days, he could qualify for an Exhibit 10 bonus worth up to $91,000 on top of his standard G League salary.

Across 32 G League appearances with Rip City last season, including 16 starts, Robbins averaged 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 block while shooting 47.3% from the field and 30.0% from three-point range.

Robbins initially went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft before suffering a season-ending injury early in his rookie campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans‘ G League affiliate.

The towering big man then joined the Milwaukee Bucks organization for his sophomore season, signing a two-way contract.

Robbins made 13 NBA appearances for Milwaukee during the 2024-25 campaign, albeit in limited minutes. He also played 13 games for the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 9.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Westchester Knicks Continue Developmental Reshuffle

Should Robbins return to the G League, he could provide experienced frontcourt depth for a Westchester roster undergoing considerable change ahead of the new season.

Second-year wing Manny Obaseki was recently traded to Wisconsin, while guard Bryson Warren has also moved out of the Knicks’ developmental pipeline.

On September 29, Westchester traded the returning player rights to Warren and forward Moses Wood to the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons‘ G League affiliate, in exchange for draft capital.

The Knicks received first and second-round selections in the 2027 NBA G League Draft as part of the deal.

Warren’s departure is particularly notable after he emerged as one of Westchester’s leading offensive contributors last season.

Across 28 appearances, including 23 starts, the 21-year-old averaged 18.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 40.7% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range.

Warren then endured an unusual offseason after attempting to return to college basketball with Texas A&M.

A judge granted him a temporary restraining order against the NCAA in August, initially providing a pathway for him to play. However, new conference rules surrounding NBA draft declarations and signed professional contracts later left him ineligible.

After subsequently entering the NCAA transfer portal without finding another destination, Warren has shifted his focus back toward the professional ranks.

He has since signed an Exhibit-10 training camp contract with Detroit and appears well positioned to join Motor City if he does not earn a place on the Pistons’ NBA roster.