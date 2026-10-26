Mike Brown Drops Blunt Quote After Knicks Lose to Magic

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown dropped a blunt quote after the Knicks lost to the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Sunday night.

The start to the new NBA season has not gone well for New York, which is 0-3 to begin the season. Considering this team just won the NBA Championship back in June, it’s been a shockingly bad start to the season for the Knicks.

Sunday’s loss to the Magic on their home court was arguably the team’s poorest effort to date, and coach Brown is understandably not happy with the way his team is playing right now.

Mike Brown Upset With Knicks Current Play

Speaking to reporters following the Knicks’ loss to Orlando on Sunday, Brown dropped a harsh but true assessment of how his team is playing right now.

“Our crap stinks. It does. And we’re the only ones that can do something about it,” Brown said.

Brown was especially upset about the team’s defense in the fourth quarter against Orlando, as the Magic dropped 40 points on New York to seal the road win.

“Mike Brown said giving up 40 points in the 4th quarter is not the recipe to win basketball games.”

In Brown’s opinion, the team is looking tired right now, and so he has a few things in mind that he wants his players to work on to get back into the win column.

“Mike Brown agrees the Knicks look lethargic. Said he wants the team to pick up the pace on offense and fix thr transition defense on the other end.”

Knicks Need to Get Going

It’s only three games, so Knicks fans shouldn’t panic just yet, as the team has lost to three playoff teams: the Magic, the Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s not like they are out here losing to non-playoff teams like the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls, after all.

However, the Knicks need to get going because the Eastern Conference looks to be much improved this season, and Brown doesn’t want his team to dig themselves too big a hole early on that they need to dig out of.