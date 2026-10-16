Knicks Villain Reggie Miller Drops Surprising Verdict Amid KAT, Hart Contract Drama

Reggie Miller spent much of his Hall of Fame career tormenting the New York Knicks. Now, one of Madison Square Garden’s most notorious villains is expressing confidence in their chances of winning another NBA championship.

Miller believes the Knicks can overcome the uncertainty surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart’s contract extensions, pointing to captain Jalen Brunson as the reason the defending champions won’t lose their focus.

Speaking during an NBC Sports and Peacock conference call ahead of Tuesday’s NBA season opener, Miller offered a surprisingly optimistic assessment of the franchise he once delighted in frustrating.

“I think this team will be focused and locked in because of the captain in Jalen Brunson, and he will get his team right because their window is wide open right now,” Miller said. “They’ve got a boulder on their back being the champs, and I hope something like this doesn’t take them off the rails a little bit.”

It’s an unexpected endorsement from the former Indiana Pacers star, whose memorable playoff battles against New York helped define one of the NBA’s fiercest rivalries.

Reggie Miller Backs Jalen Brunson Amid Knicks Contract Drama

Miller’s confidence in Brunson comes as the Knicks face an uncomfortable situation involving two important members of their championship core.

New York recently announced it was suspending contract extension negotiations until later in the season, a decision affecting Towns, Hart, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek.

Towns, a six-time All-Star, admitted he was disappointed by the announcement, which he said caught him by surprise.

The Knicks’ decision raised questions about whether unresolved financial matters could disrupt their title defense.

Miller, however, believes Brunson’s leadership can prevent that from happening.

He praised New York’s experience, continuity and depth under coach Mike Brown, arguing that the reigning champions have the ingredients to compete for more titles.

His optimism came with a warning.

Miller acknowledged that contract uncertainty could become a distraction and said he would closely watch the Knicks’ first 15 to 20 regular-season games for signs of trouble.

But he also suggested the team’s decision to publicly pause negotiations could reduce the constant questions facing Towns and Hart.

That distinction matters. The Knicks haven’t ruled out eventually reaching agreements with either player.

For now, their priority is defending the championship they spent 53 years trying to reclaim.

NYK Face Major Test Against LeBron James, 76ers

The timing of Miller’s comments adds another intriguing layer.

He will help call Tuesday’s season opener on NBC and Peacock alongside Mike Tirico and Jamal Crawford, with Zora Stephenson reporting from the sidelines.

The Knicks will raise their first championship banner since 1973 before hosting LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

It’s a fitting assignment for Miller, whose eight points in nine seconds against New York during the 1995 playoffs remain one of the Garden’s most painful memories.

Three decades later, the former Knicks nemesis sees something different in the franchise.

Instead of questioning whether New York can withstand the pressure, Miller believes Brunson can keep a championship team together through an uncertain moment.

The challenge now is proving him right.