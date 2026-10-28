Thunder Suggested to Trade Away Key Players Following Williams, Wallace Injuries

Injuries have become an early issue for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace will miss most, if not all, of the 2026-27 season after both picked up significant injuries in the first three games of the campaign.

Oklahoma City’s chances for another NBA Championship have naturally declined, so what’s next? Is it time to lean more on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, or panic?

The Thunder have multiple routes, says Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire. One path could involve trades tied to three key factors that contributed to the franchise’s first championship.

“If the Thunder fall down a couple of tiers, perhaps the best course of action — as cold, calculated and unpopular as it may be — is to sell off some veteran pieces,” Clemente suggested. “Three that come to mind are Isaiah Hartenstein, Caruso and Kenrich Williams. The writing is kinda on the wall that at least two of those three won’t be back after this year.”

Isaiah Hartenstein Trade Scenario

The Thunder extended Isaiah Hartenstein’s contract this offseason, signing him to a three-year, $75 million deal.

Oklahoma City is still using the 28-year-old in a role similar to previous seasons. However, adding 7-foot-3 big man Aday Mara through the 2026 Draft may leave Hartenstein as the odd man out.

So far this season, Hartenstein is averaging 9.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 23.3 minutes per game. Mara has averaged 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 14.5 minutes per game.

Hartenstein offers better playmaking as a center. Mara’s defensive upside, combined with a rookie deal that’s significantly less than the $23.1 million Hartenstein is owed, may make the veteran too expensive.

Alex Caruso Trade Scenario

A role-playing machine that provides unique value to any team, Alex Caruso has battled injuries throughout his Thunder tenure.

Limited to 54 games in 2024-25, 56 in 2025-26, and already listed as out for Oklahoma City’s next contest due to an ankle injury, setbacks have been an issue.

The 32-year-old has been used as a fill-in-the-gap guy throughout his career.

Caruso is owed $19.55 million this season, with 20-plus million over the next two years. Similar to Hartenstein, Caruso may be too expensive to keep on the Thunder roster moving forward.

Kenrich Williams Trade Scenario

The longest-tenured of the three Thunder players, Kenrich Williams’ role in Oklahoma City’s rotation continues to shrink.

At 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Williams is a reliable scoring guard who would add value for teams looking to improve their offense.

The 31-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent after earning $5 million in 2026-27. A team looking to add Williams would see him as a rental and figure out what he has left in the tank.

Like Clemente Almanza wrote, “The writing is kinda on the wall that at least two of those three won’t be back after this year. It’s just financially unfeasible. If that’s the case, why kid yourself on some miraculous postseason run? Rip the band-aid off and get some assets back for those three players.”

Thunder general manager Sam Presti is almost certainly already thinking through the scenarios on his side.