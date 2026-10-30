Kevin Durant Reacts to Jalen Williams & Cason Wallace Injuries

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant reacted to the injuries suffered by Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace.

Both Williams and Wallace were injured last weekend in a game between the Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams has a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle, and after undergoing successful surgery, will likely be out for the season. Wallace, meanwhile, is also likely out for the season with a torn labrum, a crushing blow to a Thunder team that is looking to win the NBA Championship for the second time in three years.

Kevin Durant Reacts to Thunder Injuries

Speaking to reporters, the former Thunder superstar Durant shared his sympathies for his former franchise seeing two of its most important players go down with devastating injuries.

“I just feel for him. Honestly, this is a brotherhood. We compete at the highest level against each other and we keep that on the floor. But to see one of your brothers in this thing go down with such a gruesome injury, especially at this age and having an injury history last year, just thinking about him. Thinking about his teammates. That’s tough to see, man,” Durant said.

“This is a brotherhood. We want everybody healthy. We want everybody on the court doing what they do. But he knows that he has so much support around him. He has so much support around the league. Can’t wait to see him get back. Cason Wallace, too. Get well to all those boys.”

Kevin Durant Having Another Big Year for Houston

Speaking of Durant, the long-time Thunder star is in his second year with the Rockets, and he’s having another fantastic season for Houston.

Through the first five games of the 2026-27 NBA season, the Rockets are 5-0, and Durant has played well, averaging 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for a Houston squad that looks like it might be a contender in the stacked Western Conference.

The Thunder are still one of the best teams in the West, but with Williams and Wallace out, perhaps Oklahoma City’s losses could be Houston’s gain this season.