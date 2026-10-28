NBA Insider Hints at Thunder Trade Interest in Former Player

The Oklahoma City Thunder sit at 4-0 one week into the 2026-27 NBA season.

Unfortunately, the franchise is dealing with crushing roster losses as well.

The Thunder are now without Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace for the foreseeable future, while Alex Caruso is nursing an ankle sprain as well.

These recent developments cast serious doubt on OKC’s agency to win another title this season. While the team still rosters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a worthy array of role players, there are questions that are still present.

Follow a shocking move that Oklahoma City has the ability to make to change their fortunes below.

Insider Floats Thunder Potentially Reuniting With Former Standout

Reputable NBA insider Brian Windhorst took to “The Hoop Collective” podcast on Wednesday to discuss OKC’s recent injuries.

“And this is one thing I’ve talked to executives about, and I don’t mean to be cryptic, but I’m being cryptic… if they’re going to acquire a player, would not be a surprise, if they acquire a player they’ve already had.”

This is certainly a cryptic statement, as Windhorst provides little insight outside of this player playing for the Thunder at one time. While Oklahoma City should explore avenues to improve the roster, they have to be selective.

Follow the potential names that Windhorst has in mind below, including an ascending guard.

Who Windhorst Could Be Referring To

Players that are not reasonably in the fold here include Kevin Durant, Steven Adams, and Domantas Sabonis. This is due to a mix of having different needs, franchise-player dynamics, and these players suiting up for rivals.

Some will speculate that Russell Westbrook is the player Windhorst is referring to. While the 2017 NBA MVP returning to the Thunder for a final run sounds exhilarating, there doesn’t seem to be much upside in making this move.

The two players that automatically appear to be the most likely each play for the Memphis Grizzlies. These are none other than guard Ty Jerome and forward Jerami Grant.

In Grant’s case, he would serve as a solution to the uncertain wing rotation now in fold. The former OKC standout brings several positives to the court, but is also going to cost $70 million over the next two seasons. On the bright side, the cost to acquire him is likely low.

In Jerome’s case, the 2019 first-round draft pick is ascending. Jerome is now with his fifth NBA franchise in Memphis and is seemingly making a turn into stardom. The Virginia product was a member of the Thunder from 2020-22 via the trade that sent Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns.

Now, Jerome is averaging nearly 30 points per game on an incredibly economical contract. Could the Thunder feasibly offer a sufficient package to pique the interest of the Grizzlies?

It would be challenging to say “no” to a package built around Ajay Mitchell, Thomas Sorber, and draft picks. It might be in OKC’s best interest to force Memphis to say no.

The Thunder’s title hopes possibly hinge on Sam Presti’s ability to make a seismic move. The franchise has roughly three months to make this possibility a reality in an ultra-competitive Western Conference layout.