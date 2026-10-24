Thunder Rookie Aday Mara Gets ‘Crazy’ NBA Welcome From Jokic and Wembanyama

The Oklahoma City Thunder gave Aday Mara an NBA introduction that would challenge considerably more experienced players. His first two regular-season games featured Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic, two different problems for an opposing center. Mara’s description of the experience was understandable: “crazy.”

What should excite Thunder fans is that his play did not suggest the moment overwhelmed him. He contributed to both victories and delivered a memorable sequence against San Antonio that showcased his potential at both ends. For a rookie finding his place on a talented roster, those early signs carry value.

Mara did not need to match either superstar’s production to make a positive impression. Oklahoma City needed him to handle his responsibilities, compete and capitalize on the opportunities available. Through two appearances, he gave the Thunder encouraging reasons to keep trusting his development.

OKC Thunder Rookie Aday Mara Reflects on Facing Wembanyama and Jokic

Mara acknowledged the unusual experience of beginning his NBA career against players he previously watched on television. The Denver matchup carried additional significance because of his admiration for Jokic. Suddenly, a player he enjoyed watching was someone he had to compete against.

“Very crazy because the last two games was against Wembanyama and tonight was Jokic, which is one of my favorite players, if not my favorite player,” Mara said, via video provided by The Daniel Bell©. “I haven’t really thought about it yet, but it’s pretty crazy to play against those guys that I used to watch on the TV. Once I got on the court, I was very comfortable, so yeah.”

That final observation is the most encouraging part. Appreciating the occasion afterward is natural, but feeling comfortable while competing allows a young player to contribute. Mara’s first two performances offered examples of that distinction.

Against San Antonio, he finished with seven points, two rebounds, an assist and a block. Against Denver, he supplied two points, three rebounds, a steal and a block in roughly 13 minutes. Those numbers will not dominate a national conversation, but they represent useful contributions from a rookie facing difficult opening assignments.

Context matters when evaluating those minutes. A young center can struggle simply processing the pace and physical demands of an NBA game. Mara instead found ways to contribute without needing the offense built around him. The biggest win is how comfortable he looked.

OKC Thunder Fans Saw Mara’s Potential in One Memorable Sequence

The clearest example came against the Spurs. Mara helped over to block Wembanyama’s attempt to finish a lob, then ran the floor and converted a lob from Ajay Mitchell at the opposite basket. One sequence produced a defensive stop and an emphatic offensive finish.

That was exactly the type of basketball Thunder faithful could envision when Oklahoma City drafted him. Protect the basket, keep moving and give a teammate a target. Those are practical contributions that can earn a developing center more opportunities.

The impressive part was his ability to move immediately into the next responsibility. Blocking Wembanyama makes for a memorable highlight, but completing the possession at the other end made the sequence more valuable. Mara did not stop working once he had something worth replaying.

That is a promising foundation within Oklahoma City’s roster. He can contribute through defensive positioning, activity and finishing while other parts of his game develop. His first two outings provided reasons to be encouraged without requiring anyone to declare him a finished product.

OKC Thunder Could Benefit From Mara’s Admiration for Jokic

Mara identifying Jokic as a favorite adds another interesting layer. His comments do not establish how much film he has studied, but Jokic offers an excellent example of how a center can influence an offense through passing, touch and anticipation. Those qualities provide a useful direction for a young big man to appreciate.

For Mara, the appealing possibility is developing as a playmaking center who helps teammates through smart reads and timely decisions. That does not require predicting he will become another Jokic. It means recognizing the value of adding offensive awareness to his size and interior presence.

Two games are only a beginning. Still, holding his own while contributing against Wembanyama and Jokic was impressive. Mara sounded amazed afterward, but on the court, he gave Thunder fans something better: reasons to believe he belongs.