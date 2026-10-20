Thunder’s Chet Holmgren Delivers Cryptic 5-Word Retort to Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren isn’t interested in feeding the growing rivalry between himself and San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. However, his latest comments might have accomplished exactly that.

During an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Holmgren was asked directly whether Wembanyama had made their rivalry personal. His response was just five words, but it left plenty of room for interpretation.

“That’s a question for him,” Holmgren told Mannix.

It was a fascinating response from a player who has spent much of his young career being compared to Wembanyama. More importantly, it came just before the Thunder and Spurs prepare to meet again following their memorable Western Conference finals showdown.

Chet Holmgren Gives Telling Response About Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Rivalry

Mannix’s interview explored Holmgren’s offseason development and what he learned from Oklahoma City’s playoff elimination against San Antonio.

Holmgren acknowledged that the series provided valuable lessons, but emphasized those takeaways extend beyond one opponent.

“The takeaways from that are tangible against the other 28 teams, too,” Holmgren explained.

When Mannix asked whether he particularly enjoyed competing against Wembanyama, Holmgren offered another straightforward answer.

“I relish every game,” Holmgren said.

There is something interesting about Holmgren’s refusal to elevate one matchup above the others. Wembanyama has become one of basketball’s biggest attractions, and the comparisons between the two talented big men have been unavoidable. Yet Holmgren appears determined to approach the rivalry differently.

Rather than publicly embracing a personal competition, he continues emphasizing the Thunder’s larger objectives. That’s an awesome way of leading compared to what his competitor has done.

That doesn’t mean the matchup lacks significance. It simply suggests Holmgren understands the difference between competing against an individual and building a championship-caliber basketball team.

Thunder and Spurs Rivalry Has Become Bigger Than Individual Matchup

The numbers from last season’s Western Conference finals explain why this rivalry has attracted so much attention.

Wembanyama averaged 27.3 points during the series, while Holmgren averaged 10.7. San Antonio ultimately eliminated Oklahoma City in seven games, leaving the Thunder with plenty to address entering another season.

Those results create an obvious storyline heading into their October 20 meeting. However, reducing Oklahoma City’s championship aspirations to whether Holmgren can outperform Wembanyama would miss the bigger picture.

The Thunder don’t necessarily need Holmgren to win every individual statistical battle. They need him to remain aggressive offensively, make quicker decisions and provide the defensive versatility that makes their roster so difficult to attack.

Holmgren reportedly spent his offseason studying defensive coverages, improving his strength and working on his shooting mechanics. Those adjustments could prove considerably more important than anything he says publicly about Wembanyama.

There is also an intriguing possibility that Holmgren’s comments reveal two different perspectives on the rivalry. Wembanyama may view their competition differently, but Holmgren clearly isn’t interested in answering that question for him.

For Thunder fans, the most encouraging takeaway might be that Holmgren isn’t allowing one disappointing playoff series to dictate his entire approach.

The rivalry will continue generating headlines regardless of what either player says. But when Oklahoma City and San Antonio meet again, Holmgren will have an opportunity to deliver a much more meaningful response through his performance.