Thunder Linked to Potential Reunion With NBA’s Hottest Scorer After Major Injuries

The Oklahoma City Thunder have lost two starters to injuries requiring surgery. Now, a familiar name has emerged as an intriguing possibility should general manager Sam Presti decide to pursue outside help.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome could be a potential trade target for Oklahoma City, according to analysis from NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

The possibility comes after Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace suffered serious injuries during Sunday’s 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jerome, meanwhile, has been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises to begin the season.

However, Stein and Fischer emphasized that their suggestion was observational, not a report of trade discussions.

NBA Insiders Float Ty Jerome as Thunder Trade Target

In the latest edition of The Stein Line, Stein and Fischer examined Oklahoma City’s options following the devastating injury setbacks.

They identified Jerome as an intriguing possibility because of his production, affordable contract and familiarity with the Thunder organization.

The 29-year-old guard previously played for Oklahoma City from 2020 to 2022.

Although Jerome cannot directly replace Williams’ size and versatility, his scoring and playmaking could help compensate for the Thunder’s depleted rotation.

Jerome is earning $9.2 million this season and holds a $9.7 million player option for 2027-28.

Those figures could make him financially attainable.

Still, there is no indication that Oklahoma City has contacted Memphis about a potential deal.

Ty Jerome Enjoying Explosive Start With Grizzlies

Jerome has opened the season playing the best basketball of his career.

The former Thunder guard averaged a league-leading 34.7 points and six assists while shooting 56.3% from the field during Memphis’ first three games.

He erupted for a career-high 45 points against Utah, followed by 28 against Golden State and 31 against Sacramento.

Memphis won all three games.

Jerome’s remarkable performances earned him the Western Conference Player of the Week award Monday, beating out nominees including Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Nobody expects him to maintain that scoring average throughout the season.

Nevertheless, his emergence makes him an interesting name to monitor as the February trade deadline approaches.

The Grizzlies are increasingly focused on their young core, including Cam Boozer, Zach Edey and Cedric Coward.

That direction could eventually influence Memphis’ willingness to entertain offers for veterans.

Thunder Have Assets to Pursue Ty Jerome Trade

Oklahoma City possesses several mechanisms to address its injury crisis.

Williams suffered a fractured left fibula and dislocated ankle, while Wallace sustained a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Both require surgery, with no official return timelines.

The Thunder have trade exceptions worth $17.8 million, $11.3 million and $9.2 million.

They also possess seven tradable first-round picks and 21 second-round selections.

A trade exception could provide a pathway to acquire Jerome’s contract, subject to NBA salary rules.

The Thunder also could receive a disabled player exception worth approximately $15 million for Williams, although league approval is required.

However, that exception would not accommodate Jerome’s contract because he has a player option beyond this season.

Oklahoma City previously traded Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to manage its rising payroll and avoid the second luxury tax apron.

Now, those departures have left the roster with fewer experienced perimeter options.

Presti said Monday he had not yet considered filling the team’s open roster spot.

The trade market could become more active in mid-December, when numerous offseason acquisitions become eligible to be moved.

For now, Jerome represents an intriguing possibility rather than an established Thunder target.

But with Oklahoma City’s championship ambitions suddenly tested, a reunion with its former guard is one scenario worth watching.