Who Is Dalen Terry, OKC Thunder’s Newest Player To Replace Jalen Williams?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed wing Dalen Terry to a two-year contract in an attempt to fill the void left by Jalen Williams.

The Thunder got the 24-year-old guard directly from the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate, where he was set to begin the 2026–27 season after spending training camp with the main roster.

The Thunder utilized their 15th and final standard roster spot on Terry as a direct response to a massive wave of injuries such as those of Williams, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso.

The Thunder initially reached an agreement to sign free-agent wing Ochai Agbaji to their final standard roster spot. However, once the severity of Holmgren’s knee injury was diagnosed, the front office halted that deal to reassess their options. They then pivoted to Terry, prioritizing his frame, athletic tools, and defensive upside to weather their crisis.

Terry departs the Warriors' G League team in Santa Cruz to provide a wing addition to Oklahoma City. Per ESPN Research, the Thunder became the first team in 50 years to have three starters suffer injuries in the same game — Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace on Oct.… https://t.co/pYm05LLYFx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2026

Who is Dalen Terry?

Dalen Terry is a 6-foot-7 guard, who was selected 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of the University of Arizona.

Terry spent his first three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, had stints moving through the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans, and played last season with the Philadelphia 76ers on both two-way and standard contracts.

Most recently, he attended training camp with the Golden State Warriors and played in their system before joining OKC.

Terry holds career averages of 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. His half-court offensive game and 31.4% career 3-point shooting remain a work in progress.

His defensive length and high-motor hustle will allow him to slide right into head coach Mark Daigneault’s shorthanded rotation.

He boasts an incredible 7’0.75″ wingspan, allowing him to disrupt passing lanes, contest shots effectively, and play bigger than his position, just like Jalen Williams when he was healthy.

At the NBA Draft Combine, his standing reach was measured at 8’10”. This tied for first among all guards in his draft class, providing him with a vertical reach similar to many standard power forwards.

He is noticeably wiry or skinny in his frame.

How Dalen Terry Would Fit With The Thunder?

Terry, in theory, excels as a multi-positional “switch” defender. He has the lateral quickness to lock down point guards at the point of attack while possessing the length to contest shooting guards and small forwards.

Based on his latest film, Terry is explosive in the open floor. He uses long strides to quickly push the ball in transition, slice past defenders as a slasher, and finish above the rim.

He should thrive on the Thunder’s fiery defensive style, and should get good looks playing alongside the likes of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, and Jared McCain.

Terry is expected to be inserted into a roster that is still moving on from the horrific injuries of some of its players.

Thunder starting center Isaiah Hartenstein explained the team’s current mental state.

“I think just the energy around the team has been better. I’m not gonna lie, there’s a human part to it. I think when you lose that many guys and you don’t have the depth that we’ve had in those years past. We’ve lost guys before, but we’ve always had guys to fill in,” Hartenstein said. “To be honest, I think those two games did kinda take a toll a little bit. But I think we’re just ready to move on. I’m excited for what we can keep improving on. I’m excited to keep moving forward.”