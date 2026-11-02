Will Alex Caruso Play For The Thunder Against The Cavaliers? 

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping they can use an extra hand after two straight losses this season.

However, they will continue to deal with their current healthy players for their Monday matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Thunder will continue to miss Alex Caruso against the Cavaliers on Monday.

Caruso is out due to a sprained right ankle, marking his third consecutive missed game after suffering the injury during a win against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 26.

Alex Caruso And More Will Not Play For The OKC Thunder

Against the Cavaliers, the Thunder will be without six rotation players, including Caruso.

Highlighting the team’s medical woes, Chet Holmgren is sidelined for at least eight weeks after undergoing biological treatment to address a small patellar tendon tear in his right knee.

The team’s perimeter depth is also decimated for the foreseeable future; Jalen Williams is out indefinitely after undergoing successful surgery to repair a fractured left fibula and reconstructed ankle ligaments, while Cason Wallace is recovering from surgical repair on a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Both Wallace and Williams are slated to be re-evaluated before the end of the regular season.

Guard Nikola Topic is sidelined following low back surgery, and center Thomas Sorber is out due to a right knee procedure.

This season, Caruso is averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game across four appearances.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Got Candid About The Thunder’s Injured List

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept it blunt and honest after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 119-98 loss to the Houston Rockets, admitting he has “no answer” and that the team has “some figuring out to do” amid a wave of early-season injuries.

“I don’t know,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. Yeah, I don’t know. We have some figuring out to do, for sure. A lot of it. But I don’t have an answer for you right now.”

Before that game, Gilgeous-Alexander had a more optimistic outlook of the Thunder’s future in dealing with his teammates’ injuries.

He cited the team’s depth and courage to face any adversity.

“I mean, you gotta play the hand you’re dealt in life,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It is what it is. It sucks, but it’s part of the game, but we have a team for a reason.”

“We have guys who are ready to step in place and make a difference out there on the floor. We will hold the fort down until those guys come back, but also support those guys and their journey…It’s super unfortunate, all three of them, I guess, tonight, [but] we will be okay.”

The injury-ravaged Thunder are currently deploying a depleted starting lineup consisting of Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

To field a competitive lineup, head coach Mark Daigneault has slotted McCain and breakout Mitchell into the backcourt alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, shifting Williams and Hartenstein into the frontcourt to shoulder the massive defensive and rebounding load.

Off the bench, the Thunder will be leaning on rookies Ben Stirtz and Aday Mara along with Brooks Barnhizer, and Jaylin Williams.

Nevertheless, the Thunder will need a little bit of everything from SGA to win games and remain competitive while dealing with the injuries.