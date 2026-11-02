Hi, Subscriber

Will Alex Caruso Play For The Thunder Against The Cavaliers? 

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Atlanta Hawks v Oklahoma City Thunder
Getty
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 27: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 and Alex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Paycom Center on October 27, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping they can use an extra hand after two straight losses this season.

However, they will continue to deal with their current healthy players for their Monday matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Thunder will continue to miss Alex Caruso against the Cavaliers on Monday.

Caruso is out due to a sprained right ankle, marking his third consecutive missed game after suffering the injury during a win against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 26.

Alex Caruso And More Will Not Play For The OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 24: Alex Caruso #9, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2, and Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder look on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 24, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Against the Cavaliers, the Thunder will be without six rotation players, including Caruso. 

Highlighting the team’s medical woes, Chet Holmgren is sidelined for at least eight weeks after undergoing biological treatment to address a small patellar tendon tear in his right knee. 

The team’s perimeter depth is also decimated for the foreseeable future; Jalen Williams is out indefinitely after undergoing successful surgery to repair a fractured left fibula and reconstructed ankle ligaments, while Cason Wallace is recovering from surgical repair on a torn labrum in his left shoulder. 

Both Wallace and Williams are slated to be re-evaluated before the end of the regular season.

Guard Nikola Topic is sidelined following low back surgery, and center Thomas Sorber is out due to a right knee procedure.

This season, Caruso is averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game across four appearances.

https://x.com/CAlmanza1007/status/2117017746835751086?a=ZxwMx2upOndDKEsUV1A&s=20

https://x.com/CAlmanza1007/status/2117017746835751086?a=ZxwMx2upOndDKEsUV1A&s=20

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Got Candid About The Thunder’s Injured List

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JANUARY 04: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 and Alex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder react after being defeated by the Phoenix Suns in NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Thunder 108-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept it blunt and honest after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 119-98 loss to the Houston Rockets, admitting he has “no answer” and that the team has “some figuring out to do” amid a wave of early-season injuries.

“I don’t know,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. Yeah, I don’t know. We have some figuring out to do, for sure. A lot of it. But I don’t have an answer for you right now.”

Before that game, Gilgeous-Alexander had a more optimistic outlook of the Thunder’s future in dealing with his teammates’ injuries. 

He cited the team’s depth and courage to face any adversity.

“I mean, you gotta play the hand you’re dealt in life,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It is what it is. It sucks, but it’s part of the game, but we have a team for a reason.”

“We have guys who are ready to step in place and make a difference out there on the floor. We will hold the fort down until those guys come back, but also support those guys and their journey…It’s super unfortunate, all three of them, I guess, tonight, [but] we will be okay.”

The injury-ravaged Thunder are currently deploying a depleted starting lineup consisting of Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

To field a competitive lineup, head coach Mark Daigneault has slotted McCain and breakout Mitchell into the backcourt alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, shifting Williams and Hartenstein into the frontcourt to shoulder the massive defensive and rebounding load.

Off the bench, the Thunder will be leaning on rookies Ben Stirtz and Aday Mara along with Brooks Barnhizer, and Jaylin Williams. 

Nevertheless, the Thunder will need a little bit of everything from SGA to win games and remain competitive while dealing with the injuries.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Will Alex Caruso Play For The Thunder Against The Cavaliers? 

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Thunder News

More Heavy on Thunder News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x