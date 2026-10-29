76ers Get Concerning Jaylen Brown Injury Update Ahead of Knicks Rematch

The Philadelphia 76ers could be without one of their biggest offseason acquisitions when they face the defending NBA champion New York Knicks in Friday’s Emirates NBA Cup opener.

Jaylen Brown has been listed as questionable because of left knee soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday, Oct. 29.

The designation comes just one day after Brown helped Philadelphia defeat the Indiana Pacers 114-109, raising questions about his availability for a rematch of the 76ers’ opening-night victory over New York.

Brown has not been ruled out, but his status gives coach Nick Nurse another concern ahead of an important early-season matchup.

Jaylen Brown Questionable for 76ers vs. Knicks

The NBA’s 5:30 p.m. ET injury report identifies left knee soreness as the reason for Brown’s questionable designation.

The 30-year-old forward played 34 minutes Wednesday against Indiana, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Brown shot 7-for-13 from the field and converted all five of his free throws.

Philadelphia overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to secure its fourth victory in five games.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers’ comeback with 27 points, including two crucial 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds.

Joel Embiid contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James finished with 13 points and 10 assists.

Brown has appeared in all five games this season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The Sixers have not publicly said whether the soreness will keep him out of Friday’s game.

76ers Could Miss Key Contributor Against Knicks

Brown’s potential absence would be significant given his impact during Philadelphia’s first meeting with New York.

In his 76ers debut on Oct. 20, Brown recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Philadelphia spoiled the Knicks’ championship ring ceremony with a 106-100 victory at Madison Square Garden.

His defense and transition play helped the 76ers overcome an uneven shooting performance.

Philadelphia limited New York to 37% shooting, with Jalen Brunson scoring 21 points on 6-for-19 from the field.

The 76ers also benefited from Brown’s growing chemistry with James, who finished with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Without Brown, Philadelphia would lose a versatile defender capable of matching up with New York’s wings while providing another scoring option alongside Maxey and Embiid.

Nurse could lean more heavily on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anfernee Simons if Brown cannot play.

The injury report also lists Dominick Barlow, Tacko Fall, Ariel Hukporti and Jabari Walker as out.

Sixers Open NBA Cup Against Defending Champions

Friday’s contest carries additional stakes as the 76ers begin group play in the 2026 NBA Cup.

Philadelphia and New York are joined by Cleveland, Miami and Indiana in East Group B.

The Sixers enter the matchup with a 4-1 record after Wednesday’s comeback victory.

New York has won two straight following an 0-3 start, including Wednesday’s 133-127 victory over Chicago.

Philadelphia will host the Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For the Sixers, the immediate question is whether Brown’s knee soreness will sideline him for the first time this season.

His final availability will become clearer with Friday’s injury updates and pregame preparations.