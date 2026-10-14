76ers’ LeBron James Sends Warning About Western Conference Contender

Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, several retooled teams are receiving a lot of hype, including LeBron James and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the new-look Miami Heat.

Plus, the two teams that played in the NBA Finals in June – the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs – are both expected to be right back in the thick of the contender conversation.

LeBron James Warns NBA Fans Not to Write Off Oklahoma City Thunder

But, while there are certainly some shiny new teams for fans to be enamored with, James warned fans against writing off the Oklahoma City Thunder on a new episode of his Mind the Game podcast.

The Thunder lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Spurs last season after winning the NBA title in 2025, and James doesn’t think that people should overlook the Thunder heading into the upcoming campaign.

“It’s very important that we as fans of the game and the casuals don’t write off OKC just yet. Because you’re so intrigued obviously with [San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama] and what [the Spurs] bring to the table and obviously the young guys, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, you love what they bring to the game. And I love watching those guys. They’re unbelievable, but we’re quick to turn the page a lot faster than when we should,” James said, via Bleacher Report.