76ers Announce Injury Report Before Knicks Preseason Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers spent the opening week of training camp offering glimpses of what their star-studded roster could look like.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the full picture.

Philadelphia will be without seven players for Monday night’s preseason opener against the defending NBA champion New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Anfernee Simons, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona and Tacko Fall all unavailable.

The lengthy list leaves the Sixers without three members of their projected starting lineup and two prominent rotation players. But the circumstances behind those absences are important.

Bona and Fall are dealing with injuries, while Philadelphia is taking a cautious approach with James, Embiid and Maxey at the beginning of a preseason that matters far less than having its stars ready when the games begin to count.

76ers Won’t Rush Joel Embiid, LeBron James

There is no indication that Embiid or Maxey suffered a new injury during camp.

Both participated in Philadelphia’s Blue x White Scrimmage on Saturday, as did James, giving coach Nick Nurse his first public look at a potential starting five featuring Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, James and Embiid.

James’ workload will naturally command attention throughout his 24th NBA season. The 41-year-old has been managing chronic arthritis in his left foot, while his lower back also remains an area Philadelphia will monitor after sciatica sidelined him for the opening month of last season.

There is little reason to push him in the first exhibition game of October.

The same applies to Embiid, whose availability remains central to Philadelphia’s championship hopes.

Simons and Barlow also sat out Saturday’s scrimmage after dealing with what have been characterized as minor training camp issues. The Sixers have not publicly announced a specific injury diagnosis for either player.

Adem Bona, Tacko Fall Dealing With Injuries

Philadelphia’s two confirmed injury absences come in the frontcourt.

Bona remains sidelined by a left foot sprain suffered while playing for Turkey’s national team in September. Nurse said last week that Bona was not yet practicing but expressed optimism that the 23-year-old could appear in “a couple” of preseason games.

Fall’s timetable is longer.

The 7-foot-6 center underwent an MRI after leaving practice last week and was diagnosed with a left hip strain. The Sixers said Fall would be reevaluated in two weeks, putting most, if not all, of his preseason in jeopardy.

Those absences leave Philadelphia thin behind Embiid and should create an extended opportunity for Ariel Hukporti.

Monday also becomes a more intriguing evaluation night for Brown and Edgecombe.

Brown is set to make his first preseason appearance since joining Philadelphia, while Edgecombe should have more opportunities to handle the ball without Maxey, James and Simons.

Rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. could also receive an extended look.

The Sixers would undoubtedly prefer to see their revamped roster together before the regular season arrives.

On Monday, however, the priority is clear.

Philadelphia isn’t treating its preseason opener like a game it needs to win. It’s treating it like October — and making sure the players it will need most are healthy when October basketball actually matters.