Allen Iverson Makes Bold Claim On 76ers Expectations

The Philadelphia 76ers knew they needed significant changes this offseason to compete for a championship. It’s been a long time since we last saw the 76ers in the NBA Finals. The Allen Iverson-led Sixers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2001 Finals. But this season they may have as good a chance as any to get back.

The offseason moves of acquiring Jaylen Brown via trade and signing LeBron James put the 76ers on the shortlist of championship contenders. Their starting five is one of the best in the NBA, and while it may take time to build chemistry, the individual talent is off the charts.

Iverson recently spoke with Jeff Skversky about the 76ers’ expectations this season. He said, “I know for a fact it’s gonna happen,” when asked if James can help lead the Sixers to a championship. Iverson continued, “We gonna have a parade. I promise you that.”

Iverson mentioned that he is confident in the coaching staff and trainer Kevin Johnson. Mentioning Johnson is important because he will have his hands full monitoring this older Sixers roster. Joel Embiid has been one of the most injured players in basketball history, and the 41-year-old James will need a strong treatment plan to stay healthy all season.

We have already seen the 76ers give Embiid and James a game off during the first week of the season. You can expect to see much more of that as the year goes on. Even though finishing atop the Eastern Conference is important, the health of the 76ers’ star players will always come first.

76ers Championship Mindset

To play winning basketball, each Sixers player will have to sacrifice stats from game to game. With five scoring options in the starting lineup, this offense will likely go through the hot hand on any given night.

Through the first four games of the season, each of the 76ers starters averages 11 field goal attempts per game. But Tyrese Maxey has taken over as the top option. He is averaging 28.8 points per game and was just named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He continues to elevate his level of play each season, and Maxey is quickly emerging as one of the best players in basketball.

Scoring will not be an issue for the Sixers; however, they must commit on defense if they want to maximize their chances of winning the title. So far this season, the 76ers have a defensive rating of 102.4, which ranks 5th in the NBA. If they can sustain that level of play on defense, they have a great chance to make Iverson’s statement come true.