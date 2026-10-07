Announcer Apologizes for Sharing False LeBron James, Joel Embiid Anecdote

An announcer has apologized for sharing an anecdote about Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and LeBron James that has ben refuted by the latter.

During the broadcast of Philadelphia’s preseason opener, longtime play-by-play announcer Mike Breen shared an anecdote about James calling out Embiid for showing up late to practice.

“Somebody told me before the game that they were out ready to practice, and Joel Embiid walked out on the court a couple of minutes late, and LeBron let him hear it,” Breen said on the broadcast. The only problem with the story is that James said it never happened.

Mike Breen Apologizes for Sharing Story About LeBron James Checking Joel Embiid for Being Late to Practice

To his credit, Breen issued an apology for sharing false information, which he obviously didn’t realize was false at the time that he shared it.

“I don’t know why the person who told me the story would make it up, but if LeBron says it never happened then I believe him and apologize for putting it out there.” Breen said, via ESPN.

. . . “I thought it would be an interesting anecdote to show LeBron’s leadership already on display in Philly.”

Breen also expressed disappointment in the way that the story was interpreted, as people took it as a shot at Embiid, as opposed to praise for James.

“I’m so disappointed how the story was interpreted. The whole intent was praising LeBron for already having an impact on the team’s professionalism and accountability, even something so benign as a player getting on the court for practice a minute or two late,” Breen said.

“For me, the fact that the teammate was Joel was meaningless. In hindsight, I should have realized the fact that it was Joel is what made it a story. I’ve always been a huge fan of Joel and feel awful that it put the focus on him the way that it did.”

Nick Nurse was ‘Surprised’ by False Report

Before Breen issued his apology, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse expressed surprise at the report, saying that Embiid has had an excellent training camp.

“I’m just surprised that this has come up and you guys are asking about this, because Joel has been excellent,” Nurse said. “He’s been on the practice floor. He’s worked really hard and he’s been playing great. So, I’m just surprised something like that has come out.”

Reporters and announcers get things wrong sometimes. It comes with the territory. Not all of them apologize when they do, so props to Breen for that.