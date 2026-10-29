76ers’ Jaylen Brown Gives Scathing Response to Brian Scalabrine Over Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers showed a willingness to try to go for a title by trading for Jaylen Brown. It was perhaps the most surprising trade of the offseason. Part of that was the fact that the Celtics would even consider trading Brown within the division.

Rumors of a rift between Brown and Jayson Tatum have been stoked by Brown. Celtics broadcaster Brian Scalabrine claimed on his radio show that Brown asked for a whole list of demands from Boston and then a trade. Brown has denied those allegations.

76ers’ Jaylen Brown Vehemently Denies Brian Scalabrine’s Comments

After a victory over the Indiana Pacers, Brown took some time to address what Scalabrine said for the first time.

“I never demanded a trade. I never made a list of ultimatums. None of the sort. None of that is true. But, as of now, I’m just gonna stay focused on what’s in front of me here in Philadelphia. I have a tremendous opportunity, and I’m looking forward to that. So, I’m just going to leave the questions for another time. But, during the season, I’m just going to focus on what’s in front of me.”

Brown then directly responded to Scalabrine being the one who said these things about Brown.

“Yeah, I mean, I guess it is what it is. “I’ve never had any issues with Scal. I love Scal. But I guess he’s doing what he has to do. I can understand why he feels the need to do that. But I have no interest of letting any false allegations follow me into my next chapter here in Philadelphia.”

Brown is trying to move on and focus on the basketball he is playing for the 76ers. So far this season, he is averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He is shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Sixers Are Still Figuring Things Out With a New Lineup

Brown is trying to keep the focus on the court. However, he keeps commenting on the offseason trade, making it hard to do that. Meanwhile, the 76ers are trying to fit two new starters into a lineup that has championship aspirations. Against the Pacers, they almost lost to a very injured team.

The Sixers were down 13 after three quarters to a team that was down Tyrese Haliburton, Ivica Zubac, and several key bench pieces. However, they were able to come back and win the game. As of now, the 76ers have a 4-1 record early on in the season.

So far, the offense has not been inspiring. They have the sixth-worst offensive rating in the NBA. That number will need to improve before the end of the regular season if they plan on competing for an NBA championship. Of course, the Sixers will have games where the starting lineup isn’t fully intact.