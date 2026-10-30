76ers’ Jaylen Brown Questions Who NBA Awards Really Reward

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jaylen Brown questioned the role of media preferences and player promotion in NBA award voting during an October 29 conversation with actor Daniel Radcliffe on The Young Man and the Three.

“The media, the people that you need to vote for you to win these awards, sometimes they vote for their favorites, or they vote for people that, you know, the storyline they want to win,” Brown said, according to BasketNews.

Brown linked those concerns to his broader approach to public opinion. He said pursuing recognition under shifting expectations would prevent him from finding satisfaction, and he described team responsibilities as a more important focus.

The remarks came early in his Philadelphia tenure. Brown arrived from the Boston Celtics in a July 1 trade after spending a decade with that franchise. The Sixers have started 4-1, with Brown contributing averages of 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Jaylen Brown challenges the value of chasing NBA honors

Brown included MVP discussions and arguments over basketball’s top player among the debates he considers subjective. He argued that narratives and promotion can influence the recognition players receive.

“It has nothing to do with that. It’s marketing,” Brown said. “It moves, and if I’m chasing what moves, then I’m never going to be content. I’m never going to be happy.”

He also questioned the foundation of the awards process, describing its structure as “made up” and referring to a “fake committee.” Those descriptions reflected Brown’s criticism of the system.

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Brown has collected several of the league’s individual distinctions. He owns five All-Star selections and two All-NBA nods. During the Celtics’ championship season in 2024, he earned MVP recognition in both the Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals.

In his conversation with Radcliffe, however, Brown said those honors do not determine his personal well-being.

“If you wrap your identity in that, you will never be happy,” he said. “I won’t let anybody or anything control my happiness or my peace.”

Brown instead outlined a series of questions about his everyday conduct within a team. He emphasized responding to difficult situations, making sacrifices, and recognizing when he needs to address something.

Brown explains his priorities and limits on outside criticism

Brown’s description of his priorities centered on the responsibilities he holds toward the players around him.

“Was I a good leader today? How did I handle adversity today? Did I do whatever I could for us to win? Did I sacrifice? Did I speak up when I needed to speak?” Brown said.

He connected those behaviors to an environment that supports collective success, placing his emphasis on what happens within the group.

Brown also clarified that his approach to public commentary has limits. As Bleacher Report reported, he distinguished ordinary opinions from inaccurate statements about his character.

“Especially when it comes to character assassination or defamation, things like that where people insinuate things about you that are not true. Then you’ll really get me going,” Brown said.

For other commentary, Brown described disengaging as a skill that improves with effort. He said people can work at it and strengthen that response over time.

His explanation brought the discussion back to the same concern he raised about awards: allowing external assessments to dictate his satisfaction. Brown told Radcliffe he intends to judge his contribution through his leadership, decisions, and commitment to his teammates.