76ers Star Joel Embiid Sounds Off on LeBron James Controversy: ‘Why Me?’

Joel Embiid has spent enough time in Philadelphia to know that criticism comes with being the face of the 76ers.

But the former NBA MVP couldn’t understand why he was at the center of a story about LeBron James supposedly reprimanding him for arriving late to practice — an incident both players insist never happened.

Following the Philadelphia 76ers‘ 114-108 preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Embiid expressed frustration over the report, questioning why his name had become part of another controversy before the regular season had even begun.

“It sucks, but what can you do? It’s unfortunate,” Embiid told reporters, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“I don’t know where that came from. It never happened.”

For Embiid, the issue wasn’t simply an inaccurate account of a practice. It was the familiar feeling of becoming the subject of scrutiny when he believed he had done nothing wrong.

Joel Embiid Wonders Why He Became the Target

The controversy began Monday during Philadelphia’s 120-97 preseason victory over the New York Knicks.

During the MSG Networks broadcast, veteran play-by-play announcer Mike Breen relayed a story he had heard about James holding Embiid accountable after the center supposedly arrived a few minutes late to practice.

The anecdote was apparently intended to illustrate James’ immediate influence on the Sixers’ culture.

Instead, it quickly circulated on social media as another example of Embiid’s perceived shortcomings.

The seven-time All-Star pushed back Thursday.

“Those type of things, I can’t understand,” Embiid said. “One, it is not true, but then again, it’s like, ‘Why me?'”

Embiid suggested his reputation had made him an easy target.

“I guess I’m Joel Embiid. I’ve been in that situation,” he said. “I don’t usually talk when it comes to those [rumors]. So, it feels like I’m an easy target.”

The comments offered a glimpse into the frustration surrounding a player whose availability, conditioning and leadership have faced repeated questions throughout his Philadelphia career.

This time, however, Embiid wasn’t the only person disputing the story.

LeBron James, Nick Nurse Defend Embiid

James addressed the report Tuesday through his Instagram Story, dismissing the allegation with a direct response.

“He ain’t been late so stop the lies,” James wrote.

Breen subsequently apologized, telling ESPN that he believed James’ account and regretted how the story had shifted attention toward Embiid.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse also expressed surprise that such a report had surfaced.

“He’s been excellent,” Nurse said Wednesday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s in great shape; he’s been on the practice floor. He’s worked very hard and he looks really great.”

Nurse’s assessment was particularly significant given the questions surrounding Embiid’s health entering the season.

The center made his preseason debut Thursday, finishing with eight points, three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes. He shot 1-for-5 from the field and committed eight turnovers.

Embiid acknowledged that his performance needed improvement, but the larger concern was keeping Philadelphia’s revamped roster united.

With James and Jaylen Brown joining Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers enter the season facing heightened expectations.

Embiid believes that attention will inevitably bring distractions.

“There’s going to be a lot of outside noise to pull us apart from what we’re supposed to be and what we’re supposed to accomplish,” he said.

“So, it’s important that we stay together and we keep our [head] down.”

For a team trying to build championship chemistry, Embiid wants the conversation to return to basketball — not an incident he says never occurred.