Joel Embiid Makes Unusual Request After 76ers Win Without LeBron James

Joel Embiid had just carried the Philadelphia 76ers to another victory without LeBron James. Then he turned to the reporters gathered around his locker and made an unusual request.

He wanted their help convincing the Sixers to let him play again Sunday.

Philadelphia improved to 3-0 with Saturday’s 127-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, powered by Embiid’s 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

But with the Sixers preparing to host the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back, the former MVP wasn’t satisfied with watching from the sideline.

“I actually want to play tomorrow. So can you guys put pressure on them?” Embiid said during his postgame media availability.

The request drew laughter from reporters.

Embiid wasn’t finished.

“Start writing articles, put pressure on them so that they’ll let me play.”

Joel Embiid Challenges 76ers’ Back-to-Back Plan

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The Sixers have approached the season cautiously with Embiid and James, prioritizing their long-term health over early-season workloads.

James missed Saturday’s game because of lower back and sciatica management. He is expected to return against Detroit.

Embiid, meanwhile, had previously indicated that he would play only one game during the weekend back-to-back.

Saturday appeared to be his designated night.

However, Embiid suggested he would welcome a different arrangement.

“I guess the more time you can get to recover, the better,” he said.

Still, the 31-year-old center made his preference unmistakable.

The decision ultimately rests with Philadelphia’s medical staff and coaching staff.

Embiid Delivers Triple-Double Without LeBron James

Embiid provided a reminder of his value against Milwaukee.

With James unavailable, he assumed greater responsibility for directing the offense rather than simply hunting his own shots.

That approach helped Philadelphia overcome a late Bucks rally.

Milwaukee trimmed the deficit to three points before Embiid found Jaylen Brown for a crucial 3-pointer.

The assist completed Embiid’s triple-double and pushed Philadelphia’s lead to six.

Brown celebrated his 30th birthday with 27 points, while Tyrese Maxey contributed 26.

VJ Edgecombe added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Embiid said he didn’t realize he was approaching a triple-double until someone on the bench mentioned it.

His satisfaction came from the way Philadelphia shared the basketball.

“I get more fulfilled when I play team basketball and the ball is moving,” Embiid said.

He also praised James’ leadership, explaining how the veteran forward has helped keep everyone involved offensively.

Without James, Embiid embraced that responsibility himself.

76ers Star Says His Best Basketball Is Still Ahead

Despite Philadelphia’s unbeaten start, Embiid isn’t entirely pleased with his individual performance.

He acknowledged that his scoring efficiency has fallen short of his expectations.

“I just haven’t been efficient,” he said. “Not even close to what I should be.”

Still, Embiid believes his defense, rebounding and playmaking are improving with each appearance.

His 36-minute workload Saturday represented another encouraging sign, even if it complicates Philadelphia’s recovery plan.

For coach Nick Nurse, keeping Embiid healthy remains the priority.

For Embiid, sitting out while feeling capable of playing is becoming increasingly difficult.

His message after Saturday’s victory was delivered with a smile, but the desire behind it was clear.

He wants to play Sunday. Now the Sixers must decide whether to let him.