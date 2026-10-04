LeBron James Compares Current Joel Embiid to 2024 Olympics Version

Outside of All-Star games, LeBron James has been teammates with Joel Embiid twice in his career: On the Men’s USA Basketball team at the Paris Olympics in 2024, and now on the Philadelphia 76ers.

So, with those being his two main points of reference, James made a very encouraging observation while discussing the difference between Embiid heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, and the version that James played with in Paris two years ago.

LeBron James Says Joel Embiid is ‘Much Healthier’ Than During 2024 Olympics

The way James sees it, Embiid is much healthier at this point in time than he was during their Olympic run when he was hampered by a lingering knee injury.

“The difference between ’24 and now, he’s just so much more healthier,” James said. “He hasn’t missed a practice. He’s been in damn near everything that we’ve done. Pretty much, they’ve had to sit him out at times, even when he wanted to keep going. So, obviously you see even tonight how much he played tonight. So, it’s been good. Actually, great.”

This quote from James should sound like music to the ears of 76ers fans. It also echoes what basically everyone else in the organization has said about Embiid heading into the season. Nick Nurse, Mike Gansey and Embiid himself have all said that the big man is in great shape after his first healthy summer in recent memory.

Of course, being healthy in October doesn’t guarantee that Embiid will be healthy when the postseason rolls around, but at least he’s starting the season on the right foot. Plus, with a deeper roster than in past seasons, Embiid shouldn’t have to carry as large of a load for the team as he has in the past, which could work in his favor health-wise.

LeBron James, Joel Embiid Picking up Chemistry From Olympic Run

The Olympic run in Paris was the first time that James and Embiid got to play and practice with each other extensively. They built some solid chemistry together during that time, and they’ve been building on that chemistry during training camp so far.

“The reps is just basically kind of picked up from 2024 during Olympics,” James said. “We had some chemistry. We played a lot of minutes. He started a lot of games for us that summer.”

There’s no question about the combined talent between James and Embiid. If they can both remain healthy throughout the season, they could potentially form a very dominant duo for Philadelphia.