Luka Doncic Joins LeBron James In Lawsuit Against AI App

Popular NBA MVP candidate Luka Doncic reunited with LeBron James in the most unexpected way possible involving a lawsuit. Doncic joined James to sue sports betting company Playvision In over their “Bron AI” app. The AI powered app uses the images of both NBA superstars without any partnership or consent on their end.

Basketnews reported the following news about the lawsuit:

“Following James’ lead, Doncic has reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter to PlayVision Inc., the company behind the AI-powered app “Bron AI.” The letter accuses the company of illegally using his name, likeness, and image in its advertisements without authorization. The sports betting app “Bron AI” launched a social media campaign featuring an AI-generated video that closely resembled LeBron James in a locker room promoting the platform. The character wore a No. 23 jersey with the nickname “Bron” on the back and used an AI-generated voice that sounded like James while browsing the betting app and mentioning NBA players.”

The use of James and Doncic to promote the app will most likely result in them being forced to make changes. LeBron was the first to have his legal team contact the company to remove his likeness from the app. His former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Doncic’s legal team contacted the company hours later to double the concerns for PlayVision moving forward.

Will Luka Doncic & LeBron James File Joint Lawsuit?

The Bron AI app can’t continue using the players’ images without their consent to make this a likely easy resolution. PlayVision can either end this to avoid legal trouble or financially compete in a court room against the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers superstars.

Most companies would refuse to enter this fight since it requires them to spend huge money to even have a chance of winning. LeBron and Luka will likely continue to have their individual legal teams represent them rather than filing the lawsuit together.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is already under constant criticism for sports gambling impacting the league. Some blame could be sent his way for gambling companies now taking things to another level by using NBA players’ images to promote an AI sports app.

Other Players Could Sue The AI App

James and Doncic are two of the biggest names, but they are not the only ones to have their images used for this app. Current Miami Heat superstar and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the other major name to have his likeness involved here.

Another NBA player is involved, but this one provides more of a surprise. Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns is the fourth player to have an obvious image of their likeness used since he’s considered one of the most controversial players in the league.

The strange marketing has given the company more attention to attracting some users before they are forced to make changes. However, it also makes the company look shady as opposed to bigger gambling and AI companies who partner officially with the NBA. Doncic getting involved shows the players are not going to allow this without using legal rights.