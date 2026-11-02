NBA Makes Tyrese Maxey Announcement Before 76ers-Bulls Game

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 31: VJ Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers embrace during the fourth quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on October 31, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Helen McGinnis/Getty Images)
Many critics were against the idea that Maxey would show more improvement in 2026-2027, considering the state of the Sixers.
With Jaylen Brown and LeBron James entering the situation, a popular narrative was that Maxey would take a step back because of the presence of the other dominant players on the team.
So far, Maxey has been even better in 2026-2027. During the first week of action, Maxe posted averages of 28.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. The NBA named Maxey the first Eastern Conference player of the week this season.
With three games over the past week, Maxey produced 30.7 points per game, along with 4.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He shot more efficiently as well, knocking down 41.7% of his shots from three.
Overall, Maxey is having a start that suggests he could have another career-best campaign. Seven games in, he’s shooting 48.6% from the field and averaging 29.6 points per game. Beyond his scoring, Maxey is dishing out 4.4 assists per game and coming up with 1.7 steals per game.
It’s been an odd start for the Sixers’ offense, but Maxey’s scoring has been a bright spot. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by the NBA.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Firing up another week of the 2026-2027 season, the NBA announced the players of the week. Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey was in consideration for a repeat nod. The thriving guard was announced as one of five player-of-the-week candidates from the Eastern Conference. Maxey was included with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Scottie Barnes, and Evan Mobley. Ultimately, […]