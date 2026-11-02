NBA Makes Tyrese Maxey Announcement Before 76ers-Bulls Game

Firing up another week of the 2026-2027 season, the NBA announced the players of the week. Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey was in consideration for a repeat nod.

The thriving guard was announced as one of five player-of-the-week candidates from the Eastern Conference.

Maxey was included with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Scottie Barnes, and Evan Mobley. Ultimately, the league landed on the Sixers’ Atlantic Division rival, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

The Boston standout shared the spotlight with Victor Wembanyama, who won it out of the Western Conference.

Other nominees… West: Darius Acuff Jr. (SAC), Stephen Curry (GSW), Luka Dončić (LAL) and Cooper Flagg (DAL) East: Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIA), Scottie Barnes (TOR), Tyrese Maxey (PHI) and Evan Mobley (CLE) https://t.co/n5QRpT7N48 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 2, 2026

Tyrese Maxey Continues To Get Validation

Many critics were against the idea that Maxey would show more improvement in 2026-2027, considering the state of the Sixers.

With Jaylen Brown and LeBron James entering the situation, a popular narrative was that Maxey would take a step back because of the presence of the other dominant players on the team.

So far, Maxey has been even better in 2026-2027. During the first week of action, Maxe posted averages of 28.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. The NBA named Maxey the first Eastern Conference player of the week this season.

With three games over the past week, Maxey produced 30.7 points per game, along with 4.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He shot more efficiently as well, knocking down 41.7% of his shots from three.

Overall, Maxey is having a start that suggests he could have another career-best campaign. Seven games in, he’s shooting 48.6% from the field and averaging 29.6 points per game. Beyond his scoring, Maxey is dishing out 4.4 assists per game and coming up with 1.7 steals per game.

It’s been an odd start for the Sixers’ offense, but Maxey’s scoring has been a bright spot. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by the NBA.