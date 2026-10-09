NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ Debut Performance In 76ers-Nets Game

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers played the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

They lost their second preseason game by a score of 114-108.

The more significant news was that LeBron James made his debut for the 76ers.

He finished with 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 1/1 from the field in 18 minutes of playing time.

NBA World Reacts To James’ Debut Performance

Here’s what people were saying about LeBron:

SportsCenter: “Year 24. Same king, same vision 👀 LeBron still dishing dimes in Philly 💰”

Hoop Central: “LEBRON EMBIID BROWN PHILLY BALL MOVEMENT. 🔥🔥🔥”

Bleacher Report: “LEBRON NO-LOOK PASS TO VJ 😳🔥 76ERS BALL MOVEMENT 😮‍💨💯”

Kyle Neubeck: “Based on a single quarter of preseason hoops, I could easily see LeBron putting together a 10+ assist per game season”

Steve Jones: “LeBron James and Joel Embiid in pick and roll. The second LeBron gets two on the ball, pocket pass goes to Embiid. Defense helps on the roll, right to Jaylen Brown at the dunker spot. Pressure points and playing out of it.”

Brett Siegel: “Early impression of the new-look 76ers: It’s going to be so much fun watching the passing on this team.”

@CuffsTheLegend: “i’ve seen enough. these Philadelphia 76ers gonna win it all and they might go back to back”

NBA: “LeBron’s first Sixers bucket of the NBA preseason 🪣 Tyrese Maxey finds his new teammate inside for the reverse layup!”

@HoopsReference: “LeBron James is going to lead the NBA in assists this season”

Looking At James

James is now going into his 24th season in the NBA.

He had spent the last eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before Los Angeles, the future Hall of Famer had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.