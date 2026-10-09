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NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ Debut Performance In 76ers-Nets Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 08, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers played the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

They lost their second preseason game by a score of 114-108.

The more significant news was that LeBron James made his debut for the 76ers.

He finished with 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 1/1 from the field in 18 minutes of playing time.

NBA World Reacts To James’ Debut Performance

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 08, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about LeBron:

SportsCenter: “Year 24. Same king, same vision 👀 LeBron still dishing dimes in Philly 💰”

Hoop Central: “LEBRON EMBIID BROWN PHILLY BALL MOVEMENT. 🔥🔥🔥”

Bleacher Report: “LEBRON NO-LOOK PASS TO VJ 😳🔥 76ERS BALL MOVEMENT 😮‍💨💯”

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey.

Kyle Neubeck: “Based on a single quarter of preseason hoops, I could easily see LeBron putting together a 10+ assist per game season”

Steve Jones: “LeBron James and Joel Embiid in pick and roll. The second LeBron gets two on the ball, pocket pass goes to Embiid. Defense helps on the roll, right to Jaylen Brown at the dunker spot. Pressure points and playing out of it.”

Brett Siegel: “Early impression of the new-look 76ers: It’s going to be so much fun watching the passing on this team.”

Getty LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the New York Knicks in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@CuffsTheLegend: “i’ve seen enough. these Philadelphia 76ers gonna win it all and they might go back to back”

NBA: “LeBron’s first Sixers bucket of the NBA preseason 🪣 Tyrese Maxey finds his new teammate inside for the reverse layup!”

@HoopsReference: “LeBron James is going to lead the NBA in assists this season”

Looking At James

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

James is now going into his 24th season in the NBA.

He had spent the last eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before Los Angeles, the future Hall of Famer had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ Debut Performance In 76ers-Nets Game

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